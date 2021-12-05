Take a look at these San Diego townhomes on the market now

(SAN DIEGO, CA) These San Diego townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in San Diego, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

5469 Caminito Borde, San Diego, 92108 3 Beds 3 Baths | $724,900 | Townhouse | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Kensington Park is the best kept secret in SD, featuring resort like amenities; gated entry, exquisite landscaping, 2 pools, streams and koi pond. This home has been recently updated and features extra large bedrooms, 2 decks and a large private patio, new paint & appliances, formal entry and attached 2 car garage. The 3 bedroom/2.5 bath floor plan is wonderfully designed including polished travertine floors, stainless steel countertops, abundant natural light and attic access for extra storage. At the top of Kensington Park Villas is a walking path leading directly to a private gate allowing KPV's residents exclusive access to the village of Kensington and all of the uber cute shops, cafes & restaurants. KPV is city life at its best! Great location, wonderful community and minutes from wherever you want to be.

1443 Locust Street, San Diego, 92106 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,025,000 | Townhouse | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Tenant occupied thru Oct. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom view townhome features an open kitchen area with Kitchen Aide appliances, custom granite tile in kitchen and baths, solid wood throughout, travertine flooring in laundryroom, bathrooms and in entry off of the 2 car garage. The privacy of a single family home without the expense of exterior maintenance. Located minutes to highways, airport,downtown, coastal access, attractions and in a great school district too!

3014 Marquee Way, San Diego, 92108 1 Bed 2 Baths | $600,000 | Townhouse | 930 Square Feet | Built in None

Open Concept Floorplan Gourmet Kitchen , Loft Highly Appointed Finishes , Walk-In Closet Deck of Living Space

4354 Illinois St, San Diego, 92104 2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Townhouse | 1,035 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Amazing North Park condo. End unit with lots of natural light, plantation shutters on all windows, 2 car attached garage, Washer & dryer, Refrigerator, Microwave, Gas stove, Central air, Forced heat, Ceiling fans, Gas fireplace, Real hardwood floors throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Close to freeway access, restaurants, bars, shopping, Downtown, Mission Valley, Normal Heights & Hillcrest.

