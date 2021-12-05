ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Take a look at these San Diego townhomes on the market now

 5 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) These San Diego townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in San Diego, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7KdX_0dEhi5t500

5469 Caminito Borde, San Diego, 92108

3 Beds 3 Baths | $724,900 | Townhouse | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Kensington Park is the best kept secret in SD, featuring resort like amenities; gated entry, exquisite landscaping, 2 pools, streams and koi pond. This home has been recently updated and features extra large bedrooms, 2 decks and a large private patio, new paint & appliances, formal entry and attached 2 car garage. The 3 bedroom/2.5 bath floor plan is wonderfully designed including polished travertine floors, stainless steel countertops, abundant natural light and attic access for extra storage. At the top of Kensington Park Villas is a walking path leading directly to a private gate allowing KPV's residents exclusive access to the village of Kensington and all of the uber cute shops, cafes & restaurants. KPV is city life at its best! Great location, wonderful community and minutes from wherever you want to be.

For open house information, contact Charles Tiano, C Edward & Co at 619-840-3791

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210027901)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgULj_0dEhi5t500

1443 Locust Street, San Diego, 92106

2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,025,000 | Townhouse | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Tenant occupied thru Oct. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom view townhome features an open kitchen area with Kitchen Aide appliances, custom granite tile in kitchen and baths, solid wood throughout, travertine flooring in laundryroom, bathrooms and in entry off of the 2 car garage. The privacy of a single family home without the expense of exterior maintenance. Located minutes to highways, airport,downtown, coastal access, attractions and in a great school district too!

For open house information, contact Lisa Pearce, Lighthouse Realty Property Man at 619-752-4283

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210024901)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqUgy_0dEhi5t500

3014 Marquee Way, San Diego, 92108

1 Bed 2 Baths | $600,000 | Townhouse | 930 Square Feet | Built in None

Open Concept Floorplan Gourmet Kitchen , Loft Highly Appointed Finishes , Walk-In Closet Deck of Living Space

For open house information, contact Online Sales Team Shea Homes-Family-San Diego

Copyright © 2021 Shea Homes. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SH1BN-916-1831)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsDHo_0dEhi5t500

4354 Illinois St, San Diego, 92104

2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Townhouse | 1,035 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Amazing North Park condo. End unit with lots of natural light, plantation shutters on all windows, 2 car attached garage, Washer & dryer, Refrigerator, Microwave, Gas stove, Central air, Forced heat, Ceiling fans, Gas fireplace, Real hardwood floors throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Close to freeway access, restaurants, bars, shopping, Downtown, Mission Valley, Normal Heights & Hillcrest.

For open house information, contact Scott Miller, Partners Realty of CA, Inc at 619-726-6565

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210032211)

With San Diego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

