Check out these houses for sale in Houston

(HOUSTON, TX) Looking for a house in Houston? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Houston listings:

10907 Upland Retreat Drive, Houston, 77043 3 Beds 4 Baths | $3,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,059 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Gorgeous three-story home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage…all situated in the Heart of the Energy Corridor! First level offers a secondary bedroom with full bath and access to the back patio. Second level offers a spacious living area, high ceilings with beams, hardwood floors, balcony, half bath, modern kitchen with granite countertops, island with farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and refrigerator included. Primary suite is located on the third level with vaulted ceiling beams, hardwood floors, primary bath with oversized shower, rain shower head, his & hers sinks, free standing soaking tub and walk-in closet. Third bedroom and full bath upstairs along with washer/dryer! This beautifully gated community features a private pool for residents and is perfectly situated near Memorial City and City Center, where you can enjoy fine dining, shopping and entertainment! Minutes away from Terry Hershey Park with easy access to I-10 & Beltway 8.

For open house information, contact Linda Hildreth, NextHome Realty Center at 281-213-6200

2418 Del Norte Street, Houston, 77018 4 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,271 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Original owners of this custom build in the heart of Candlelight Woods. This four bedroom, complete with plantation shutters, walk in closets, custom built cabinetry in kitchens and bathroom, engineered wood or tile thru-out and neutral paint, is sure to impress. Contact me or your preferred Real Estate Agent today to schedule a showing! You don't want to miss the opportunity to own this amazing home in the heart of Houston.

For open house information, contact Lori Selman, NextHome Realty Center at 281-213-6200

11913 Oakmont Valley Trace, Houston, 77051 2 Beds 3 Baths | $377,284 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious first floor activity or bedroom with full bath option. Entrance staircase leading to open concept living. Expansive upstairs kitchen with large island. Convenient second floor powder off kitchen. Third floor owners suite with two walk-in closets. Elegant owners bath with double sinks and soaking tub. Attached 2-car garage, perfect for weekend projects.

For open house information, contact Kirby Landing KHV-Houston

14003 Inland Hill Street, Houston, 77045 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in None

Inviting dining room off foyer. Lovely kitchen overlooking great room, perfect for entertaining guests. Ample seating with a comfortable dining area and breakfast bar. Cozy optional fireplace in spacious great room. Elegant downstairs owner's suite with large walk-in closet. Large upstairs activity room, ideal for entertaining guests. Attached two-car garage.

For open house information, contact Bayou Oaks at West Orem KHV-Houston