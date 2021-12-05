Take a look at these Pleasanton townhomes on the market now

(PLEASANTON, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Pleasanton’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

4328 Agena Circle, Union City, 94587 4 Beds 3 Baths | $799,999 | Townhouse | 1,583 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Jamie Man Chan - 510-579-7767 - Lovely 4 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in desirable neighborhood. Open floor plan with full of natural light, Corner Unit, Newly installed AC and Furnace 2 years ago, Security Cameras installed, remodelled bathrooms, Kids playground, BBQ picnic area, swimming pool and Party Hall. Close to Union Landing, Shopping centers, restaurants, and all public transportation nearby. Easy access to Hwy 880, and Hwy 84. Right next to Contempo Park. Don’t miss this opportunity to make this to your Dream Home!

38948 Sailfish Cmn, Fremont, 94536 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,175,000 | Townhouse | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Kaajal Shahani - 510-304-6754 - Welcome to this beautiful NE facing end-unit townhome in the well-maintained community of Lakepointe. Largest floorplan in the community. Separate living, dining and family rooms make this floorplan very desirable. Granite countertops in the kitchen with SS appliances. Views of the hills throughout the home. 2-car attached garage with ample space for storage. Access to a community pool, guest parking and low HOA dues. Ideally located right next to Fremont BART, shopping, freeways, shopping, and an excellent school district (Parkmont/Washington). OH Sat/Sun!

4117 Cortina Ct, Pleasanton, 94588 3 Beds 3 Baths | $979,000 | Townhouse | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Tony Santoro - Agt: 925-209-9597 - The location of the Siena neighborhood is one of the biggest draws to this home, it is perfectly situated to utilize multiple commuting options, whether you work in the city, on the peninsula, or locally. Walk less than a mile to the BART station, or take a short drive to get on either 580 or 680. When you’re done with work and ready to play you are located close to Hacienda Crossings and Downtown Pleasanton with several dining and entertainment options. The updated kitchen is another reason we think you will love calling this house home. It features brand new, stainless steel appliances, surrounded by a beautiful manufactured stone countertop and tile backsplash. The kitchen bar is perfect for late night snacks, or quick breakfasts and the dining space opening to the back courtyard creates a good entertaining flow for hosting.

2640 Teal Lane, Union City, 94587 2 Beds 3 Baths | $829,000 | Townhouse | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Aemal Dastagirzada - 510-677-4739 - Open floor with spacious bedrooms, master bedroom has a fireplace with a balcony. Garbage and water is included, must be owner occupied for 2 years per HOA rules. VA approved

