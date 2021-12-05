Single-family homes for sale in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Looking for a house in Las Vegas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Las Vegas-curious, take a look at these listings today:

6123 Canter Glen Avenue, Las Vegas, 89122 3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Darling home in gated Solera at Stallion Mountain. This three bedroom beauty features PAID OFF SOLAR, with average utility bills of under $15/mo! Brand new HVAC unit, smart thermostats, cameras/security system, and other endless upgrades throughout. Immaculately maintained by original owners. Part of the exclusive, gated, 55+ Solera community, with clubhouse, pool, fitness center, pickle ball and more included in your low monthly HOA dues. Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Kendall S Towers, BHHS Nevada Properties at 702-458-8888

1012 East Cartier Avenue, North Las Vegas, 89030 4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,868 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautiful, fully renovated single story home within walking distance of a school and a grocery store with NO HOA! Nearly everything in this home has been upgraded approximately three years ago. The kitchen has custom cabinets with soft closing drawers, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, backsplash, a stainless steel hood over the stove and laminate flooring. There is laminate wood throughout the main living spaces with all new windows throughout. Both bathrooms have been fully upgraded with all new vanities, fixtures, tile and toilets. The garage has been professionally converted into a permitted living room with HVAC connected. The AC and the roof were replaced in 2017. There is low maintenance desert landscaping in the front and back with rare RV parking. Don't miss out on this rare find!

For open house information, contact Gary Davis, BHHS Nevada Properties at 702-362-1111

95 Reflection Bay Drive, Henderson, 89011 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,601 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Exquisite newly constructed Lennar single story home loaded with upgrades chosen by an interior designer. Located on the 10th hole of Reflection Bay Golf Course in Lake Las Vegas in the Outlook community.This exquisite home offers an open floor plan & 10 foot ceilings with AMAZING views!The interior features 3 bedrooms & 4 baths that include an attached casita.The gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, double ovens, water softener, filtration system & a refrigerator with a built in Keurig. The spacious yard features a large pool/spa combo, covered patio, & even a water slide with AMAZING views of the golf course! Lake Las Vegas was recently voted the best Master Planned community in Las Vegas! Lake Las Vegas is a 320-acre lake & is considered by many to be the most beautiful in the entire Las Vegas Valley complete with water sports, fine dining and outdoor concerts.Sports Club membership is included valued at $10,000.

For open house information, contact Trish Nash, Signature Gallery Of Homes at 702-331-3948

7101 Oberling Bay Avenue, Las Vegas, 89113 3 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 2008

LOCATION LOCATIOON LOCATION. This beautiful home is located in the South West of Las Vegas, Shopping centers, restaurants, grocery stores right around the corner, access to freeway 15 and the 215 and just a few minutes to Las Vegas Strip and New Raiders Stadium. This is a Beutiful and cozy home, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, very clean and lovely home. The floor was cover first with epoxic cover for extra protection and then had beautiful flooring installed. Ower is very proud of keeping the property clean and maintained. The house includes all appliances. YOU CAN NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY. Schedule a showing with your preferred real estate agent to see your new home.

For open house information, contact Vicente Gallardo, Signature Real Estate Group at 702-799-9598