Take a look at these homes on the Saint Cloud market now

7470 Pilger Avenue Nw, South Haven, 55382 5 Beds 7 Baths | $1,990,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,498 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Retreat to luxury and relaxation in this expansive, 6,499 sq. ft. vacation home tucked in the woods on the pristine waters of Lake Sylvia, just West of Annandale in the beautiful Heart of the Lakes. Built to blend naturally with the setting, this custom 5 bedroom, 7 bath home offers high quality accommodations and wonderful gathering spaces for a large family with an unbelievable setting for entertaining. Designed with an open floor plan, accented with custom painting techniques throughout, a lakeside wall of windows, and bathrooms for every bedroom. There are functional spaces for every member of the family: adults will enjoy the upper level Office Area, lower level Fit Room... kids will love the upper level Bunk Room with private Nursery Room, a marine-themed Craft Room, and Tough Room. The exterior of the home features a gorgeous view framed with mature trees, large decks, lush landscaping, a paver patio, and best of all - spectacular sand shoreline and crystal clear waters!

1415 29Th Avenue N, Saint Cloud, 56303 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Opportunities like this do not come up very often: this large rambler in a great north side location sits on a corner lot with mature trees near North Jr. High and was significantly remodeled in 2018/2019 with all new siding, shingles, main floor windows, attic insulation, flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets and more. It also offers newer central air, updated egress windows, and a 24x24 ft fully sheetrocked garage. The main floor offers knockdown ceilings, plenty of large windows and has three bedrooms, a full bath with dual vanities and tile tub surround, a spacious living room and beautiful kitchen with dark stained poplar cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The basement has an enormous family room, fourth bedroom (with an easy spot to add a fifth bedroom if you desire), another bath and a finished laundry room with extra storage in the cedar closet. Enjoy all of these updates in a solid neighborhood convenient to HWY 15.

1215 Royal Oaks Road, Saint Cloud, 56304 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,738 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Stunning 4 level home loaded with upgrades! Updated kitchen cabinetry and countertops, tiled bathrooms, windows, and siding. Solid wood doors throughout. Lots of natural light and situated on a large corner lot with fenced backyard. Huge storage area or future finished space oppurtunity on 4th level.

1916 14Th Street S, Saint Cloud, 56301 4 Beds 3 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,130 Square Feet | Built in 1974

C4D possible on this Beautifully remodeled rambler with all the updates you are looking for in your next home. Alder cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an indoor grill. The main floor has laminate flooring throughout. Dual-sided fireplace between the living room and kitchen. Custom tile in the master bath with dual vanities. You will love the trendy color scheme throughout the home, as well as the family and rec room. Plenty of storage in this home! The backyard has a canopy of trees for shade and an oversized deck. Roof to be replaced Welcome home!

