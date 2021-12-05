ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Take a look at these homes on the San Antonio market now

 5 days ago

(San Antonio, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Antonio will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

14806 Maverick Ave, San Antonio, 78217

3 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,005 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Still smells new, this move in ready (less than 1 year old) home is loaded with modern features & additional upgrades! Comes with a bumper to bumper builder warranty until June 22 & then additional builder warranty to follow for many years to come. The Copper Branch community is a short few minutes to grocery stores, restaurants, Northern Hills Golf & multiple parks. Upstairs welcomes you with an expansive open concept living/dining & kitchen which opens up to a covered balcony that overlooks backyard. High ceilings & large windows throughout make home feel light, bright & airy. Downstairs offers 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, large game room & tons of storage! From here you can access another outdoor covered space which leads out to backyard. New accent & modern lighting including fans & chandeliers have been added throughout the home.

1815 Steves Ave, San Antonio, 78210

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great investment property or first home. Minutes from downtown and Brooks City Base. H-E-B just 5 minutes away. Nice neighborhood.

3207 W Gerald Ave, San Antonio, 78211

4 Beds 3 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1950

HOME IS READY FOR NEW OWNER. INVESTOR SPECIAL!!! THIS PROPERTY IS A 2 FOR 1 FRONT PART OF HOME HAS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH AND BACK PART OF HOME HAS A 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH. SEPARATE ENTRANCES AND PARKING BOTH PROPERTIES HAVE TENANTS GENERATING A COMBINED INCOME OF $1600 A MONTH. PROPERTIES ARE SOLD AS IS!!

9231 Grand Western, Converse, 78109

3 Beds 3 Baths | $337,133 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 2021

UNDER CONSTRUCTION - affordable 1 story home with 3 bed/2.5 bath and Study that is hard to find now days! This home has many amazing upgrades with an open floorplan. The kitchen has granite countertops, and 42" espresso cabinets. This is a must see with a completion date around December 2021.

