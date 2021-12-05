Condo-hunt Detroit: See what’s on the market now

(DETROIT, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Detroit condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Detroit condos have been selected from our classified listings:

336 Riviera Drive, St. Clair Shores, 48080 2 Beds 2 Baths | $86,500 | Condominium | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Welcome home to this cozy 2 bed 2 bath garden level condo; located in the Riviera Terrace condo complex. Enjoy the convenience of shopping, restaurants and the nautical mile! Plenty of storage space throughout including a large walk in primary closet as well as great sized bedrooms. Located directly across from extra storage and laundry facility. Monthly HOA includes gas(heat), AC, water and exterior maintenance. Riviera Terrace condos offer club house, pool, fitness room and sauna. Front/back entry to condo and convenient car port. No dogs; 1 – cat policy. Agent must be present on all showings.

For open house information, contact Laura Diedrich, 3DX Real Estate LLC at 888-304-1447

3100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, 48201 1 Bed 2 Baths | $639,900 | Condominium | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1934

Top floor Crystal Loft unit, right in Brush Park! Located on top of Grey Ghost, Café Alto Coffee, Bakersfield & along the Q-LINE. Thislarge, one bedroom, offers an open wrap-around floorplan with multiple sleeping options. It’s dining and office nook hosts additional overnight guests with its hidden queen Murphy bed, tucked within the up-lighted cabinetry. Large bathrooms, spacious laundry area and custom master closet! Enjoy light-filled floor to ceiling glass windows which overlook the massive 864 sq ft private deck. The walk-out deck is just off the open concept kitchen and living area- perfect for entertaining! 1 heated, covered parking space in garage! Secure entrance to parking lot, interior and exterior garage entrance, and lobby. Can be available furnished on request.

For open house information, contact Matt O'Laughlin, @Properties Detroit at 313-230-0510

30755 Hidden Pines Ln, Roseville, 48066 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Condominium | 824 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Adorable first floor move in ready 2 bedroom condo. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout along with new furnace and central air unit in Jan 21, windows are also less than 4yrs old. This condo is conveniently located to tons of shopping and restaurants as well as the freeways for an easy commute. Enjoy maintenance free living for low cost, cheaper than renting!!

For open house information, contact Sabrina Rumph, Real Living Kee Realty-Washington at 586-840-0400

29 W Village Lane, Dearborn, 48124 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,999 | Condominium | 1,548 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome to Luxury at West Village with this sumptuous turnkey condo that was designed and finished for 2022 and beyond. This fabulous end unit is a three bedroom two bath condo that is ready and able to accommodate any lifestyle and help you live it to the fullest. Custom kitchen remodel in 2020 including brand new KitchenAid appliances and Quartz countertops. Second story bathroom is absolutely stunning with its skylight to highlight floor-to-ceiling tile and a custom quartz vanity. Walk in closet in the master bedroom and a stylish wardrobe in the main floor bedroom. Custom finishes throughout Vaulted great room, fireplace, enter from courtyard fabulous views in all directions Located in the heart of Downtown West Dearborn this condo is within walking distance to all the vibrant restaurants and shops at Wagner Place Ford Motor and Dearborn have invested millions into this development. Close to Ford, Beaumont, Downtown Detroit, U of M Dearborn, DTW Airport. Breathtaking. Data Approx.

For open house information, contact Marc Kostelnik, Century 21 Curran & Oberski at 313-274-1700