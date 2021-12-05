These condos are for sale in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Brooklyn or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Brooklyn, pulled from our classifieds:

1 Greene St, Jc, Downtown, 07302 2 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Condominium | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in None

Completely Updated Layout and Kitchen and Bath. N/E Corner Unit - Large 2 Bed 2 Bath Functional split bedroom layout offers privacy for all. This unit sits above the tree lines creating a very lovely setting with great sunlight in each room. One garage parking space included. Full service doorman building with gym, recently renovated pool and Hot Tub and Open BBQ Area, and Residents Sky Lounge with amazing NYC views. Prime Paulus Hook location on the very desired Exchange Place area of Jersey City Waterfront. Additional Attributes - PS 16 School Zone. Day Care, private schools, Pediatrician, restaurants, bars within mins. 7 mins walk to Path Train and 5 mins commute time to Manhattan. 4 mins walk to Ferry Less than a min to light rail that can take you around Jersey city Hoboken and Liberty State Park. Kids park and Boardwalk just within 2 mins walk.

For open house information, contact SAGAR KHARCHE, PRESTIGE PROPERTIES at 201-420-0078

522 3Rd St, Brooklyn, 11215 4 Beds 5 Baths | $3,995,000 | Condominium | 3,402 Square Feet | Built in 1930

ON A MOST PICTURESQUE & PRESTIGIOUS PARK SLOPE BLOCK IS WHERE YOU'LL FIND THIS UNIQUE GEM OF A PROPERTY- SOLID BRICK SINGLE FAMILY DUPLEX OVER A RENOWNED MEDICAL OFFICE WITH SHARED DRIVEWAY & PRIVATE PARKING GARAGE- PLENTIFUL POSSIBILITIES & POTENTIAL AWAIT WITH THIS PRIZED PIECE OF REAL ESTATE GOLD... OPULENT OWNER'S DUPLEX FEATURES EXQUISITE ORIGINAL WOODWORK THROUGHOUT, LAVISH PARQUET FLOORS, PERFECT POCKET DOORS, EXTRA-SPACIOUS ROOMS, PRIVATE TERRACE, AND MUCH MUCH MORE- IDEAL FOR ITS NEXT LUCKY OWNER OR AS A HIGH INCOME RENTAL UNIT WITH A PROJECTED $8,000+/MONTH...THE EXTRA-LARGE FULLY OPERATIONAL & STATE-OF-THE-ART MEDICAL OFFICE CURRENTLY PAYS OVER $90,000/YEAR RENTAL INCOME, AND IS A STAPLE OF THE COMMUNITY- CAN ALSO POTENTIALLY BE UTILIZED FOR A FUTURE END-USER PRACTITIONER TO HANG THEIR OWN SHINGLE, OUT IN FRONT... NESTLED IN THE HEART OF A MOST DESIRABLE & SOUGHT-AFTER NORTH PARK SLOPE LOCALE- ONLY STEPS AWAY FROM 7th AVE & PROSPECT PARK- SURROUNDED BY EVERY CONCEIVABLE AMENITIY ONE CAN WANT FOR, INCLUDING: ALL FORMS OF TRANSPORTATION, GREAT SHOPPING, FINE DINING, FANCY BOUTIQUES, ETC... THERE TRULY ARE UNLIMITED & ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES WITH THIS RARE ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME PROPERTY- MUST SEE TO FULLY GRASP & APPRECIATE ALL IT HAS TO OFFER...

For open house information, contact Billy Apter, REMAX REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS at 718-532-2000

153-52 76Th Road, Flushing, 11367 1 Bed 1 Bath | $590,000 | Condominium | 660 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new condo w 1BR & 2 BRS with low maintenance fee and 20 years tax abatement for owner-occupied units. Building has gym room, storage, bike room, and 24 hours surveillance system. Public transportation network includes express bus & local bus easy commute to E, F, J, LIRR&7 train. All the units w large floor ceiling window. Top-line stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer in Unit. near all one-stop lifestyle with everything you ever wanted.

For open house information, contact Hsin Yuan Yang, E Realty International Corp at 718-886-8110

318 Madison St, Hoboken, 07030 2 Beds 2 Baths | $875,000 | Condominium | 1,145 Square Feet | Built in None

Vacant - Easy to show. Welcome to 318 Madison St, comprised of 4 beautifully crafted condominiums in the heart of Hoboken. Attentively constructed by a well-respected local developer, these homes showcase elegant design and modern conveniences. Unit features 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms, a gracious open floor plan, hardwood floors and ample closet space. The kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinetry and upscale stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom that features a seamless glass shower, double sinks and porcelain tiles. Homes include private elevator, private 249 Sq Ft backyard, steel and concrete construction soundproofing, high efficiency HVAC and recessed LED lighting throughout, as well as a full size washer and dryer. Each condo pre-wired for Internet, cable, Fios and security systems. Located in a convenient downtown area for ease of commute, shopping & dining options. Parking available in local lot for $250 a month.

For open house information, contact VICTOR JALINOS, LIBERTY REALTY LLC at 201-396-8447