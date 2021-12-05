Single-family homes for sale in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lincoln area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Lincoln listings:

1239 Julesburg Drive, Lincoln, 68521 4 Beds 3 Baths | $417,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,516 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home is located on a daylight lot in the Charleston Heights neighborhood, with quick access to I-80. This redesigned Ava Nicole plan blends functional living space and a modern design in this unique California split bedroom plan. The kitchen offers a pantry and a large center island with seating for four. Large windows in the great room as well as access to the covered deck creates an inviting entertaining space. The primary suite flows seamlessly off of the great room into a generous sized retreat. The primary bath area offers lots of natural light and a walk-in tile shower. The main level of this home is made complete with 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom. The lower level of this home is rounded out with a rec room, 4th bedroom and a 3rd bathroom. Quality and style meet in this lovely Schneider Custom Home. Call for more info today.

For open house information, contact Andrea Schneider, RE/MAX Concepts at 402-441-4120

2829 N Street, Lincoln, 68510 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Good investor property or starter home. 2 bed 1 bath, with primary bedroom, full bath, kitchen, living room and laundry on the main level with zero entry from side door. second level is a big open space for additional bedroom, living space and storage. Alley access and not much yard to maintain.

For open house information, contact Mike & Polly Figueroa, BancWise Realty at 402-323-6777

7808 Nicole Lane, Lincoln, 68516 4 Beds 3 Baths | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,335 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to 7808 Nicole Lane in the ever popular Woodlands at Yankee Hill Subdivision. This newly constructed home courtesy of Nelson Custom Homes & Design features over 2,300 square feet of finished living space. Exterior of the home is 100% maintenance free. Natural thin cut stone, maintenance free vinyl siding with aluminum Soffit & Fascia. Insulated garage doors with ultra silent garage door openers that you will not be able to hear from the inside of the home. The yard is fully sodded with underground sprinklers. Covered cedar deck and stairs that lead to a large concrete patio. Extra deep 3-stall garage with just under 900 square feet for additional storage. Interior of the home features 4 large bedrooms, 3 bath areas, large kitchen with granite throughout, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, tall ceilings, and wonderful colors, making this new construction home one of the best values in town. Please call today to schedule your appointment.

For open house information, contact Jayson Becker, BancWise Realty at 402-323-6777

11205 S 14Th Street, Roca, 68430 3 Beds 0 Bath | $999,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,148 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Two parcels totaling 5.75 Acres available for sale, 1/4 mile north of 14th and Saltillo Road. There are two homes on these two parcels: 3148 square foot home on 11205 and 1891 square foot + guest house/detached garage on 11125. This location is perfect for future development use close to the upcoming Beltway or for the potential acreage owner who is interested in nearly 6 acres of a beautiful tree lined yard with easy access to HWY 77, I-80 and the entire city of Lincoln! Some features of the two parcels include: two homes, a 29 x 50 outbuilding, detached garage that could also serve as a guest house, 30 x 110 barn, and two sheds. Contact the listing agent or your agent for information regarding these two properties.

For open house information, contact Tyler Loontjer, Coldwell Banker NHS R E at 402-489-9071