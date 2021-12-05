Townhomes of Portland: See what’s on the market

(PORTLAND, OR) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Portland’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

4583 Trillium Woods, Lake Oswego, 97035 3 Beds 3 Baths | $809,000 | Townhouse | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Elegant craftsman-style townhouse in Trillium Woods features 3 bdrms 2.5 bath 2 car attached garage back to green space. Enjoy beautiful custom touches throughout, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, indoor speaker system, soft-close cabinetry, above and under cabinet lights, and a private back patio.it's just a block to all the stores and restaurants along the improved Boones Ferry Rd, & minutes to Kruse Village. Top Lake Oswego schools.

4620 Se 83Rd Ave, Portland, 97266 4 Beds 4 Baths | $595,000 | Townhouse | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Outstanding townhouse with a well designed floor plan including a 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths main unit and 1 bedroom 1 bath ADU. Construction shall start November with a completion date in June 2022.

21544 Ne Laurel Wood Ln, Fairview, 97024 3 Beds 3 Baths | $344,900 | Townhouse | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Desirable 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Townhome located in well maintained gated community-Light/bright great room floor plan w/9'ceilings on main floor-Kitchen incl hardwood cabinetry, cooking island, granite counters, pantry & bltin desk-Spacious dual master bedrooms w/full baths & generous closets-Living room incl granite accented gas fireplace & view balcony-Amenities incl new carpeting, garage storage, club house, pool, hot tub, sports court & dog park-Located close to shopping, restaurants & I-84

520 Ne 71St St, Vancouver, 98665 3 Beds 3 Baths | $344,995 | Townhouse | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to Hazel Dell Landing in delightful Vancouver, WA! This new home community is open for pre-sales by appointment only. Contact us today to ask about all there is included in this new townhome community! Ideally situated in Vancouver, WA, Hazel Dell Landing is in a commute-friendly and recreation-rich location. Just off the I-5, this community keeps you within reach of the Portland Metro area, the vast Columbia Gorge, and a few hours drive straight along the I-5 to Seattle. Local attractions include popular Vancouver Lake, where you can spend the day playing beach volleyball or lounging in the sand before taking a swim. Youll also be near Burn Bridge Creek Greenway, a lush trail for running, biking, spotting local flora and fauna, or simply taking a leisurely stroll. At Hazel Dell Landing, you wont have to travel far with grocery, pet stores, restaurants, and general stores such as Target all within a 1-2-mile radius of your new home! Nearby shopping centers include Northeast Hazel Dell Starcrest and Totem Pole Shopping Center. Click on the location link above to explore the area, and view the vast options along both Hwy 99 and Hazel Dell Ave, both accessible from Hazel Dell Landing Buying new with D.R. Horton Homes means that you will have all the perks of a modern home. Take advantage of kitchen amenities that come with your new home, including stainless steel Whirpool appliances including a dishwasher, microwave with vent hood, and free-standing electric range! Thoughtful details have gone into your new home, such as cable pre-wiring in the great room and bedroom 1. Hazel Dell Landing is featuring a variety of new floor plans for you to consider. With square footages ranging from 1,123-1,498 every home includes three beds and two and a half baths for you to grow in. Interested in more elbow room? Connect with our agents today to ask about which plans feature additional space in the form of a tech niche or loft, perfect for a home study space! Photos ar

