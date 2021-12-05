House-hunt Walnut Creek: What’s on the market

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

2318 Saxon St, Martinez, 94553 3 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Alex J Lopez - Agt: 925-3811489 - Make this adorable and charming home all yours! Newly painted inside and out, with light and bright interior wall colors, crown molding and baseboards all freshly done to go along with the wonderful updates throughout the home. The spacious kitchen offers recessed lighting, brown shaker cabinets with under lighting, SS appliances and classy tile flooring. Central Heating & Air along with ceiling fans throughout and Dual pane windows & slider. The Laminate wood floors carry you from entrance down the hallway, passing both bathrooms to all 3 bdrms. The main bedroom is at the end, with a sliding door leading you to the 2 story back deck, up top wonderful space for eating and entertaining, with wonderful views of the hillside. As you make your way down to the larger lower deck, perfect for dancing and more entertaining. Basement Access is on the same level as the lower deck, very spacious for good storage use. Moving outside of the house, you are conveniently located near Hwy 4, access.

5117 Proctor Avenue, Oakland, 94618 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,998,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,084 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Rare 3,000 Sq Ft+ 3BD/3.5BA Spanish Mediterranean View Home w/a highly functional floor plan & lots of room to grow in popular Upper Rockridge. 5117 Proctor greets visitors with a stately entry foyer that leads to the FLR w/FP, a FDR w/French doors to the stunning bridge-view deck, an updated galley kitchen w/b-fast area, AND a home office and half BA, all on the main level. Up the sweeping staircase is a large Primary Suite w/direct Northwest views, plus 2 additional ample BDs, and 2nd full BA. This level also has a big courtyard view balcony. Downstairs is a roomy family room w/FP, 2nd deck, bonus 4th BD/media room, 3rd full BA, PLUS a bonus utility room & additional storage. Warm wd flrs, period details, abundant views & flex-space run thruout. An ample rear yard rdy for gardening, entertainment & play, and a garage w/additional storage, complete this attractive offering. Excellent location, close to world-class shopping/dining, schools, parks & EZ transit & freeway access!

4120 35Th Ave, Oakland, 94619 2 Beds 1 Bath | $740,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Trish Grima - Cell: 510-332-7795 - Owned and lived in by the same family since 1961, this Redwood Heights diamond in the rough is ready for its next act! Features include classic living and dining areas separated by an architectural arch, a fireplace with vintage 1921 tile work, original oak floors, and a sunny kitchen with a cozy breakfast nook and balcony overlooking the spacious back yard. The yard has a serene view of the bay through the trees and plenty of space for a deck, landscaping or play area. Park or play in the attached garage and full unfinished basement.

3310 Kansas St, Oakland, 94602 2 Beds 2 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 971 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Norrell D Casey - 510-388-1117 - Upper Laurel GemYou will love this well maintained Upper Laurel District Home. It shows pride of ownership boasting 971 Square Foot featuring Private living at its finest with 2 bedrooms and One and half baths, Cozy living room with wood burning fireplace, lots of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, with dual pane windows. There is a side deck perfect for entertaining, Garage that is currently operating as an office and laundry room, but the garage door is still intact, and restored to an active garage Huge rear yard with mature fruit trees, storage shed with unlimited possibilities; yes and ADU is one of them. Close to shops and restaurants and quick access to freeway and public transportation.

