Bronx-curious? These homes are on the market

(Bronx, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bronx than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

117-46 Park Lane South, Kew Gardens, 11418 5 Beds 5 Baths | $3,700,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,888 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Public Remarks: Kew Gardens SUN-FILLED TUDOR conveniently located in the heart of Kew Gardens, facing the Forest park. Has It All...Gracious Interiors with Hardwood Floors & Hi-Hats. Elegant Formal Living Room With Fireplace Overlooking Private Park-like Grounds , Gracious Formal Dining Room with fireplace, a Kitchen Leading to a breakfast room, Large Den with custom made book cases. Two Over-Sized Bedrooms each one with a private full bathroom and a fireplace. These 2 Bedrooms could be divided in 2 additional Bedrooms. Additional 3 Bedrooms on 3rd Floor. Finished Basement Playroom with Additional Den and Full Bath. Lots of storage. Close to all transportations and houses of worship. Sprinkler system, The heating is gas with steam radiator, The 2nd floor has a central air conditioning, and first floor has window units. There is also a total of 3 fireplaces in the house, wood working fireplace in the Dining room and Living room and a gas one in the master bedroom.

For open house information, contact Edna Davoudi, Prime Realty at 718-229-2922

28-23 206Th Street, Bayside, 11360 3 Beds 3 Baths | $999,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome to this large Hi-Ranch home on an oversized corner lot. As you enter into the welcoming foyer, you are led a few stairs up to the elevated main level of the home, into a very spacious sunlit Living-Room, and L-shaped formal Dining Room. The kitchen has plenty of room to accommodate a breakfast nook and plans for an island at the center of the room. A vestibule gives way to the main bathroom of the house , and to the sizable bedrooms, the parental suite hosts a large bedroom adorned with a mirrored wall and an ensuite with showed stall.. The lower section is composed of a family room, a full bathroom , utility room with laundry and lastly a 2 car garage.The house has a new 2-Zone CAC System , the boiler is 2 yrs old, the hot water heater is brand new and the roof is in good condition.Conveniently located near shops, transportation, parks, schools, restaurants, and highways.

For open house information, contact Vincent Koo, EXP Realty at 888-276-0630

180 Cabrini, New York, 10033 1 Bed 1 Bath | $668,000 | Stock Cooperative | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Sun Drenched South Facing Corner Apartment on the 8th Floor with Stunning Hudson River and Full Span George Washington Bridge Views. Recently renovated with original hardwood herringbone flooring and Large Open Sunken Living Room, The Kitchen features visually stunning white quartzite marble counters, Full size five range stainless steel Stove, Custom fit stainless steel fridge, and a custom dining alcove that connects the kitchen to the living room. The Master Bedroom is extra large with lots of natural light. Renovated Bathroom with original details including original shower and bath fixtures, reglazed porcelain tub porcelain sink, and slate tile flooring. Large Dining Foyer, closets galore including a walk in closet top off this incredible diamond unit. The building has an outdoor roof deck with with full 360 degree views of the Hudson, GW Bridge, & Palisades. Doorman Bldg. Also inclusive are bike, laundry & storage rms, & Gym. Castle Village sits on 7.5 parklike acres. Garage. Pets

For open house information, contact Nathan M Kamara, Keller Williams Realty Greater at 516-873-7100

203 Hale Avenue, Brooklyn, 11208 0 Bed 0 Bath | $779,999 | Single Family Attached | 1,402 Square Feet | Built in 1901

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 FAMILY IN THE HEART OF BROOKLYN, HALF BLOCK FROM SUBWAY J TRAIN , ALL GUT RENOVATED WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 2 NEW SEPARATE HEATING SYSTEMS, NEW DUCTLESS AIR CONDITION / HEATING SYSTEM , NEW DECK NOTE : PROPERTY WILL BE DELIVERED COMPLETELY VACANT

For open house information, contact Ola Oyetunde, BAH REALTY GROUP LLC at 718-322-5588