On the hunt for a home in Kailua Kona? These houses are on the market

(Kailua Kona, HI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kailua Kona than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

68-3886 Kaulele Pl, Waikoloa, 96738 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,193 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Newly completed 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 an acre of land. Enjoy beautiful ocean and sunset views at the end of a quiet and private cul-de-sac with plenty of room for a pool. Approximately 2600 square feet under roof including lanais. Energy Star Samsung appliances, GE cooktop with a pot-filler faucet, all-wood design soft close cabinetry, quartz countertops, LED recessed lighting with digital dimmers, Mohawk LVP flooring, carpet in master bedroom, 2-panel solar hot water and much much more.



Seller has invested $2500 toward landscaping plan and completion which may be transferred to buyer to use toward creating their own garden paradise.

For open house information, contact LesLee Delaney, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Island Lifestyle at 808-880-1290

1 Kiwi St, Kailua-Kona, 96740 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,685,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,518 Square Feet | Built in 2008

New Build: Located at what many consider the perfect elevation "950 ft", you will enjoy cool evenings for entertaining with your "wall of doors" and warm days soaking in your pool.

3,500 sqft of living area, 4 En-Suite bedrooms, with the stunning 180 degree Ocean Views from the main bedroom, living room and pool areas.

Plans for this home began in 2007 then came the recession of 2008 lasting until 2015. The 120-foot driveway, pool and other infrastructures were worked on up until 2020 when COVID stopped progress. Now in 2021 its time to pick the finishing touches, like cabinets, counters, fixtures, appliances, pool tile, railings.....all very personal touches and the sellers have decided to let the new owners make it theirs.

It's location is often quoted as "Living in the 10s" ….. 10 minutes to the airport, 10 minutes to major shopping centers (Costco, Home Depot to the north and Walmart and Lowes to the south) and 10 minutes to Alii Drive and the world famous Ironman start/finish line.

The list price is for a finished home ( $500,000 construction allowance included to finish) and depending on buyers taste, they may want to add more to the allowance or less, but this is that rare opportunity to have a luxury home started and you pick the finishes.



Items already in place, built in pool, tile floors on the ground floors, hand carved doors throughout the home, custom exotic wood floors for the upstairs and much more.

Please see photos.

Note: In the last 6 months , homes in this neighborhood, 20-30 years old have sold for up to and over $2m - this new build - custom home is well worth its list price.

For open house information, contact Lance Owens, LUVA LLC at 808-769-5111

68-1774 Halona Pl, Waikoloa, 96738 4 Beds 4 Baths | $917,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,457 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Come enjoy this corner lot home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Over 2400 sq ft, this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom single-level home is located in the desirable Sunset Ridge Subdivision of Waikoloa Village. The main portion of the home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, en suite bathroom and private sliding door access to the back yard. Second bedroom has a sliding door with access to the front yard and private door to the hall bathroom.



The addition was built in 2005 and It features a large open floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has private access to the yard, walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.





Other features include:

* Plastic Outdoor storage shed

* Garage door and opener installed 2019

* 15 leased photovoltaic (PV) panels installed 2012

* 120 gallon Solar water heater installed 2010

* A spacious yard with a variety of matured Mango trees, Coconut tree, Banana tree, Papaya tree, Lemon tree, Yellow and Purple Lilikoi, Aloe plants, Ti leaf, Moringa (Kalamungay), Stephanotis, and over 20 Plumeria trees.

* Fully fenced in with a blue rock stone wall and chain link fence

* Wall/window AC units

For open house information, contact Kapina Lansdale, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Island Lifestyle at 808-880-1290

75-6016 Alii Drive, Kailua Kona, 96740 1 Bed 1 Bath | $199,000 | Condominium | 615 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This is a leasehold property, in the beautiful oceanfront Alii Villas complex. This one bedroom, one bathroom condo is privately appointed just above the pool area with a peek-a-boo ocean view. Located on the second floor of the building and it's parking stall is the nearest spot to the unit. In unit washer and dryer and a cozy and breezy lanai for lounging. This affordable opportunity to own in an oceanfront complex won't last long, must see! Don't forget Alii Villas is zoned in the resort area so you can apply for your short term vacation rental permit if you wanted that opportunity. Lease Rent is $3944.34 for the year, split in two payments of $1972.17 (includes GE Tax) Association monthly fees are $534.59. Lease term renegotiated March 2024 and expires 2029. All information provided is to be independently verified for accuracy in the due diligence period by Buyers and/or Buyers representative.

For open house information, contact Sara R. Layne Pedro, Luva LLC at 808-262-5882