Check out these houses for sale in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Philadelphia area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Philadelphia-curious, take a look at these listings today:

7615 Rockwell Avenue, Philadelphia, 19111 4 Beds 2 Baths | $347,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,707 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see this 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom brick colonial in Fox Chase. This home is very clean, Private rear yard, one car garage. New central air and heater. Newer windows. Beautiful neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Michael Barrett, Huntingdon Valley at 215-379-2002

9 Preston Lane, Delanco, 08075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $394,320 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in None

The Dover by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,958-2,666 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. The Dover has it all! The foyer welcomes you in with a large bedroom, full bathroom and flex room, to be used as you wish, on one side. As you continue on down the foyer, youll find another large bedroom and laundry room set back on the other side. The kitchen features plenty of counterspace and a large, modern island overlooking the dining area. Off the living room sits the owners suite. A true retreat, the owners suite features a spacious bathroom and huge walk-in closet that has a door connecting to the laundry room simplifying an everyday chore! In addition, enjoy our All-in Pricing with upgraded cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, upgraded flooring, and ceramic bathrooms all included in the price of the home!

For open house information, contact Crossings at Delanco Station Information D.R. Horton - New Jersey

404 Tulpehocken Avenue, Abington, 19072 2 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Welcome to this beautifully cozy 2 BR ranch in Elkins Park. The home is designed for economical living with plenty of room to roam. If you prefer a bright open & airy concept home, this is it! Walk in & find an open LR & DR that flows into the Kit. Notice the laminate wood style flrs & the abundance of light that pores in from the many windows. The eat-in Kit is oversized, simple & functions perfectly. Off of the Kit you have a small laundry & full BA. In addition there are 2 good size BRs w/closets. For more space, you'll find a Lg unfin daylight basement & attic storage. For outdoor activities, revel in your Lg covered back porch & yard. It's the perfect amount of space to entertain friends & fam at fair weather gatherings. As a bonus there is an oversized 2+ car det garage & paved parking for many more vehicles. All a stroll from parks, biking/jogging trails, fantastic local eateries & shopping, hospitals, public transportation w/access to Phila & beyond. Schedule your tour today!

For open house information, contact Nathan Guttman, Keller Williams Real Estate at 610-435-1800

38 Walton Way, Delanco, 08075 2 Beds 2 Baths | $419,725 | Single Family Residence | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in None

The Clifton by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,865 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. With a roomy and flexible floor plan, the Clifton is just as inviting as it is functional! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom, full bath and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen has plenty of counter space and a large modern island thats perfect for prep work, dining and entertaining guests. The kitchen opens to the spacious, open great room to be used however best fits your needs and lifestyle. Tucked behind the kitchen is the owners suite which features a luxurious bathroom and two large walk-in closets, storage will not be an issue! In addition, enjoy our All-in Pricing with upgraded cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, upgraded flooring, and ceramic bathrooms all included in the price of the home!In accordance with 5:26:10.3- The purpose of this advertising is to solicit nonbinding reservations. The nonbinding reservation is not a contract and may be cancelled by the prospective purchaser at any time, without cause. Any money paid to the developer shall be refunded to the prospective purchaser upon request and cancellation of the nonbinding reservation.

For open house information, contact Crossings at Delanco Station Information D.R. Horton - New Jersey