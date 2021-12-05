Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’re on the market for a home in Phoenix, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

2603 E Beekman Place, Phoenix, 85016 2 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Townhouse | 2,223 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Unique Opportunity! Stunning single-level Luxury Townhouse in Central Phoenix designed by renowned mid-century architect Ralph Haver and local builder Dell Trailor. This highly upgraded home features modern wood-look tile flooring, skylights, gas fireplace, crown molding and beautiful fixtures throughout. Bright and clean kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and wraparound bar. Primary bedroom has a sitting area with patio access. Covered patio that is perfect for enjoying Arizona outdoor living. Beekman Place is a tranquil gated community and amenities include a sparkling pool, clubhouse, workout room and dry sauna. Location provides quick and easy access to the Phoenix Country Club, Biltmore, 51-Freeway and Sky Harbor Airport. Schedule your showing today!

6901 E 1St Street, Scottsdale, 85251 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,499,900 | Townhouse | 3,468 Square Feet | Built in 2018

SOPHISTICATED ELEGANCE located in the heart of Scottsdale's Downtown Urban Arts District designed by Renowned Architect Will Bruder. No expense was spared when designing this gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath stunner featuring a Bulthaup kitchen, Bosch appliances, elegant wood flooring throughout with spa retreat like baths. This Modern and Stylish Residence also includes a private elevator and super private rooftop deck with kitchen BBQ area and unbelievable views in every direction. 2.5 CAR OVER SIZED GARAGE WITH PRIVATE AND SECURE GATED ENTRANCE!

12237 N 21St Avenue, Phoenix, 85029 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Townhouse | 999 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Homeownership is still within reach with this affordable Townhouse in the North Phoenix area. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 2 story townhouse with it's own covered carport right outside the unit. HOA includes water, sewer, trash collection, insurance on building, professional management. Features include: Ceramic tile flooring in the living room, stainless steel appliances, vinyl flooring on the stairs, pavers in the back patio & a balcony off of the master bedroom . Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Close to elementary school. Easy drive to the 17 Freeway & situated just 15 mins to Grand Canyon University, 25 mins to ASU, 22 minutes to downtown phoenix, and 30 mins to Sky Harbor Airport. Great value, come see it today.

4658 N 65Th Street, Scottsdale, 85251 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,550,000 | Townhouse | 2,135 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Located on 2nd Fairway of the Phoenician Resort Golf Course; a 3 Bedroom+3 Bath Villa in the Guard-Gated Community of Phoenician East. Updated Villa has NEW ROOF and NEW Trane HVAC. Soaring Ceilings+Open Interior+Camelback Mountain Views. This Villa wows with a generous split floorplan and redesigned main living area with seamless flow from the kitchen+into dining area+into living room+to the entryway. Entertain or just relax on the patio with built-in BBQ+Bar Seating+Private Gate to the Golf Course+Path that circles this luxurious community of 93 Villas. Garage parking for 2 cars yet it's walking distance to restaurants, entertainment, shopping and Cholla Hiking Trail OR bike to Old Town Scottsdale or Scottsdale Fashion Square. Phoenician residents enjoy direct access from a locking gate off the patio to the golf course cart paths for a nearly 1-1/2 mile walk around the perimeter of the community. Heated community pool is nearly 65', great for laps. The security guards provide concierge level service and convenience, accepting deliveries and providing key access to your home if necessary. Lock and Leave. Community amenities include a pool and resort size spa along with cabanas and private BBQ/Grilling area. In true resort-style living, residents can also enjoy full access to The Phoenician's delectable eateries (5 restaurants) and purchase membership for the pools, athletic club, world-class golf course and award-winning spa. Membership fees and terms are arranged directly with the Resort.

