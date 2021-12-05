Single-family homes for sale in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Take a look at these Fairfield listings:

29 Narrow Rocks Road, Westport, 06880 6 Beds 7 Baths | $3,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,800 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction_ Transitional & Classic by impeccable Tomas Brothers - Wonderful, crisp, detailed, smart look with clean lines. Fresh 2021 style features; designer color palette, polished hardware, lighting, custom tile work, and more. Airy open main rooms w/9' ceilings open to landscaped yard. Room for a pool. Perched & Sited on property with views. Concept pictures are representative of Tomas Brothers Bdrs. work. Still time to Customize & Design. ! Room for a pool. Close to Compo Beach , Town and Train (Lot #1 on survey Map)

For open house information, contact Susan Tracy, Higgins Group Bedford Square at 203-226-0300

25 Liberty Street, Wilton, 06897 4 Beds 3 Baths | $829,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,389 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Enjoy 2800+ sq ft of living space in this South Wilton home, conveniently located on a level 2.29 acres of gorgeous property and set back from the road on a private, wooded lot. This home features brand new hardwood floors, fresh paint and a sunroom with a sparkling wall of glass surrounded by natural stone that brings the outdoors in. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial offers an updated eat-in-kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances and a first floor laundry room. The bedrooms are large and the bathrooms have been updated. Finished walk out lower level with fireplace adds 250 sq ft of usable, well-lit space that could function as a separate home office or tailor it to fit to your household needs. The sunroom opens to an expansive deck that is great for entertaining or enjoying the quiet, peaceful backyard. In 2019, the exterior of the home was finished with Hardie board siding and Azek trim making the outside of the home very low maintenance. Many recent updates including windows, central A/C condenser, water heater and more. A complete list of updates is available when you stop in and see this home. Close to Wilton, Westport and Weston town centers. Easy to show!

For open house information, contact Derek Greene, The Greene Realty Group at 877-222-0621

420 Beechwood Avenue, Bridgeport, 06604 5 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,658 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Come see this Charming Colonial in the Historic Stratfield section. Oversized Open floor plan boasting modern living complemented by workmanship details of the past. The main floor features living room, with stone electric fireplace. Recessed lighting thru-out. Newly designed kitchen with custom white cabinets, quartz countertops and new high end stainless steel appliances. Open dining area with sliders to deck that leads to new oversized above ground pool. New modern light fixtures thru-out. This spacious home has 6 bedrooms and 2 new tile bathrooms. Hardwood floors thru-out. New Navien On-demand Hvac system. New Central Air unit zoned for comfort and efficiency. Truly a must see! Nothing left undone.

For open house information, contact Kathy Chiluisa, Re/Max Right Choice at 203-268-1118

28 Jetland Place, Bridgeport, 06605 2 Beds 1 Bath | $298,800 | Single Family Residence | 811 Square Feet | Built in 1892

Live in Vibrant Black Rock, the best kept secret of Bridgeport. This Colonial home offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom. This home has been freshly painted, new carpeting installed. The kitchen has granite countertops and nice cabinetry. Flat back yard is ideal for entertaining and there is a wide driveway for two or more cars. This home is move in ready, nothing to do but schedule your move. Seller will consider up to 3% closing cost credit.

For open house information, contact Ed Villeda, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-968-1500