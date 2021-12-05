Condo-hunt Dallas: See what’s on the market now

(DALLAS, TX) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Dallas condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Dallas, pulled from our classifieds:

5100 Verde Valley Lane, Dallas, 75254 1 Bed 2 Baths | $215,000 | Condominium | 985 Square Feet | Built in 1982

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Convenient to everything!Gated community with access to a gorgeous pool and club house! The condo has been completely renovated with no expenses spared! Great floor plan, the kitchen opens up into the pool area with the fired pit right outside of your door! Living room with a wet bar right off of the kitchen! Master has a large bathroom with large shower and large cedar closet! Perfect place if you are looking for low maintenance and brand new kitchen, paint,flooring,lighting,curtains and so much more. It comes with your own covered parking spot and washer and dryer and refrigerator are included!

5817 Sandhurst Lane, Dallas, 75206 2 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Condominium | 1,166 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Rare condo near Greenville. This awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is near SMU, Greenville Ave and Central Market. Walkable to Dart Rail at Lovers Lane Station, near stores, great restaurants and all types of entertainment. Freshly painted, granite kitchen Countertops, new drop in electric cooktop. Good sized bedrooms and both bedrooms have 2 closets. Ceiling fans in every room, laminate wood flooring and tile (no carpet). Great patio to relax on after a tense day at work or bike the Katy Trails to White Rock Lake. HOA plans to convert the covered parking to a garage.

611 Oriole Boulevard, Duncanville, 75116 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Condominium | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Nice two-story condo with living room, kitchen, dining area and one half bath downstairs. Beautiful corner fireplace in the living room. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Cozy fenced patio. Currently leased to excellent tenants now on a month-to-month lease. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL IN THE OPTION PERIOD. Please do not disturb the tenants.

6615 Bandera Avenue, Dallas, 75225 3 Beds 4 Baths | $999,000 | Condominium | 3,916 Square Feet | Built in 2006

welcome to this rare 1st floor condo with four private patios surrounded by excellent walkability, and mature tree lined streets. Securely enter from 3 parking spaces through a private elevator to your foyer. As you enter, two large living areas with flanking outdoor spaces sets the stage for entertaining. The open kitchen enjoys granite counter tops & luxury appliances; Wolf gas cooktop, double Thermador ovens, & Subzero refrigerator. A large master bedroom is flanked by dual master baths, large walk in closets, and a study. A full laundry room, plenty of storage, concierge trash service, community gym, & the lock and leave lifestyle so many desire!

