House hunt Saint Augustine: See what’s on the market now

(Saint Augustine, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Saint Augustine. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4940 Datil Pepper Rd, St Augustine, 32086 3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Concrete block POOL home on over an acre. This solidly built custom home is 1820 sq ft with a two car side entry garage and a covered lanai with screened pool. As you enter the home your greeted with soaring ceilings, formal dining room, large great room with wood burning fireplace and custom mantle. The kitchen boasts ample counter space, dining nook and breakfast bar. The owners suite is separate of the second and third bedrooms and features a private bath with a soaking tub, tiled shower and walk in closet. One of the most unique aspects of this home is the size of the home site. It is most difficult to find a home on just over an acre with NO HOA rules or fees...especially this close to shopping, beaches and more.

48 Grove Ave, St Augustine, 32084 3 Beds 2 Baths | $820,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Rare Find – Newly Constructed 2020 Home In The Heart Of Historic St. Augustine! Enjoy An Open-concept,Split-bedroom Floorplan With 10’ High Ceilings,Spacious Bedrooms,And Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout. This Beautifully Crafted Home Includes Kitchen Features Like 42” White Cabinets,White Subway Tile Backsplash,Granite Countertops,Farmhouse Sink,Stainless Steel Appliances,And More! Other Stunning Highlights Include A Rain Shower Head In The Master Bedroom Along With A Large Walk-in Closet,Ring Security System,Nest Thermostat,Irrigation System,8’ Privacy Fence,And The List Goes On. Relax And Unwind On The Expansive Front Porch,Or Retreat To The Covered Patio With Collapsible Sliding Glass Doors. Live One Block From Project Swing Park,Francis Field (the Hub Of St. Augustine’s Special Events),And Tennis Courts. This Home Is Minutes To Shops,Restaurants,And Local Attractions Like Castillo De San Marcos,With The Pristine Beaches Of Vilano And St. Augustine A Short,Drive Away!

5930 A1A South Unit 12A&Garage, St Augustine, 32080 2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Direct Ocean Front Ground Floor End Unit Flat In Creston House! Bright And Beachy Unit Just 45 Steps To Toes In The Sand! This Has A Split Floor Plan Which Gives Guests And Owners A Separate,Suite Style. Granite Counter-tops And Newer Ac Unit Are Just A Few Of The Great Details :) No Stairs Makes This Unit Desirable For The Whole Family. 2 Patios For Outdoor Relaxation. The "wow" Plus Is This Unit Is Being Sold With A High "in Demand" 1 Car Garage Which Is 45 Steps From Your Beach Front Condo.

120 Sunset Harbor Way + Boat Slip, St Augustine, 32080 2 Beds 3 Baths | $489,000 | Condominium | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Just Bring Your Toothbrush And Your Boat! This Beautiful 2 Bed,2.5 Bath Condo Located On The Intracoastal,Is Being Sold Turn-key,And Comes With Its Own Boat Slip And New Boat Lift. The Small Gated Community Of Sunset Harbor Offers A Refreshing Pool,Relaxing Hot Tub,And A Private Marina All Looking Out To Sunsets Over The Water. Gently Used As A Second Home,This Unit Has Been Tastefully Decorated And Lovingly Maintained. Enjoy Two Balconies With Southern Exposure,An Updated Kitchen,Large Bedrooms,Water Views,And A Spiral Staircase That Takes You Down To All The Fun In And Around The Water. The Boat Slip And Lift Will Accommodate A Vessel Up To 30’ Long And 10,000 Lbs. Picture Your Perfect Day: Start With A Sunrise Bike Ride On The Beach,Then Take The Boat To Local Sandbars And Sights,Come Back For A Swim In The Pool Or A Soak In The Hot Tub,Watch The Sunset,And Head Out To One Of The Nearby Restaurants. This Is What Life In Florida Is All About.

