Single-family homes for sale in Atlanta

1764 E Clifton Road Ne, Atlanta, 30307 5 Beds 4 Baths | $969,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,108 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Charming, two story 1927 traditional in Historic Druid Hills. The spacious entry foyer invites you into the light filled home. The large living room with fireplace is great for entertaining; a cozy sunroom or office is off of the living room. The formal dining room seats 12. Country kitchen with eating space and a breakfast bar leads to the family room w/window seat and built-ins. Hardwood floors have been redone. Home is freshly painted. Four bedrooms, owner's room with bath, hall bath for the three bedrooms. Basement has finished space for workshop or workout space. 1BR/1BA in-law suite over the 2-car garage. Charming brick patio for BBQ's. Home has been updated and ready for your signature to make it your own.

2566 Eastwood Drive, Decatur, 30032 5 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Great opportunity for a Savvy Investor! Convenient access to East Lake Golf course, Shoal Creek Park, downtown Decatur, Oakhurst, Kirkwood & East Atlanta, I-20, 285, shops, restaurants and so much more.

121 Ellendale Lane Nw, Atlanta, 30318 7 Beds 4 Baths | $357,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,819 Square Feet | Built in 1961

ZONED R-4 this 3800 square foot house has 7 bedrooms 4 baths with unlimited hot water from a new tankless water heater. Unique floor plan with 1 owner's suite upstairs and another bedroom with private bath and exterior door downstairs. Some bedrooms on the right hand side and some bedrooms on the left. New appliances, new kitchen cabinets, 1 year old roof, alarm system, zone HVAC (one new, one 3 yrs old), new flooring, new toilets & vanities, and new paint in & out. Office and bonus room, living room, kitchen/dining room combo, and laundry round out this home. Parking for 3 in front and 4 in the rear gives plenty of off street parking. Surrounded by I-20, I-285, Marta, and the Beltline and sitting at the end of the street, this house is ready for your family & friends or office & co-workers.

44 Conifer Park Lane Ne, Atlanta, 30342 4 Beds 5 Baths | $865,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,004 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Elegant, executive home in LONGLEAF - custom built and meticulously upgraded and maintained by current owner - the tremendous quality is apparent in every architectural detail. You will love this 3 story home which features 4 bed/4.5 baths. On the main you will find a gorgeous kitchen with granite floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, double ovens and custom cabinetry, a 2 story foyer, spacious living and dining rooms, a den, 1/2 bath and gorgeous hardwoods. Upstairs features a stately master retreat with spa bathroom, sitting room with french doors to an outdoor deck, laundry room, 3 additional bedrooms - one with a wet bar perfect for a media room - and 3 full ensuite baths. The exterior exudes elegance with brick and stone finishes, a covered front porch, an outdoor back deck and lush landscaping. The community features 2 parks with a gazebo, fire pit area, playground, dog walk and a security system. Longleaf is an exquisite enclave in a prime location for easy access to the airport and all the city has to offer. Excellent opportunity for primary buyer or investor. Rentals permitted and attract high end, corporate clients.

