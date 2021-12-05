Saint Anthony-curious? These homes are on the market

(Saint Anthony, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Saint Anthony. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

731 N 2900 E, St Anthony, 83445 7 Beds 4 Baths | $1,700,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This is the country living that you have been looking for! Must see to fully appreciate the peace and quiet as well as the beautiful view of the Teton Mountains! This beautiful 4600sqf home was built in 2013 with mostly brick, stucco, and vinyl siding for exterior. It sits on 6.59 acres with the Chester canal running through the corner of the property and comes with 1 share of water rights. Large horse arena sits at the front of the property with 4 corals and a pen. 40x60 heated shop has a brand new office and bathroom and tons of room to store toys and equipment. 20x30 shed to store wood or other equipment with full drive through over head doors. 10x20 garden shed for lawn equipment and over head storage. Built in sand volley ball court next to the garden. The home is equipped with a propane furnace as well as a wood burning boiler as a secondary source of heat that also heats the shop. The home comes with 7 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms as well as a large living room and family room for gathering. Off the main floor is a full deck for BBQ with propane stub out and the most gorgeous views you have ever seen! Full walk out basement onto a paver patio with a firepit and a hot tub! Fully landscaped with tons of grass for playing outside. One of a kind country, horse property!

For open house information, contact Aaron Fleming, Eagle Point Realty, LLC at 208-356-5777

2791 E 800 N, St Anthony, 83445 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Welcome home to 2791 E 800 N! Nestled on 3 acres in the quaint town of St Anthony, this home offers incredibles views of the Grand Tetons and is just a short walk from the Snake River. The ideal location creates ample opportunity for you to enjoy all your favorite outdoor activities. Just minutes from world class fly fishing, an hours drive to Targhee Ski Resort, Yellowstone National Park, and 45 minutes to Island Park -- you are sure to find plenty of activities to keep you busy year round. Upon entering this cozy single-level home, you will immediately notice the ideal open-concept floor plan and large picture windows to allow for plenty of natural light. This home offers two main living areas, an oversized dining room and a large master bedroom, an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet, along with 2 additional bedrooms and an additional bathroom.

For open house information, contact Anthony Elizondo, eXp Realty LLC at 208-890-7776