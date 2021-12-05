House hunt Saint Davids Church: See what’s on the market now

(Saint Davids Church, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Davids Church will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

9881 Fort Valley Rd, Fort Valley, 22652 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,987 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Have you ever dreamed of owning a 6+acre property with a large barn and a beautiful pond? "The Log Stone Cabin on Frenchman’s Pond" is for you! This property could easily be a setting out of a storybook adventure. The stream-fed pond has a bridge and a bench to enjoy the birds that adorn the water’s edge. Easy access off Fort Valley Road. 30 min. to I-81 at Front Royal and 20 min. to Edinburg to route 11. Roads to Home are all paved and well maintained. The entrance hall is stunning with stone custom floors. From there you walk up a few steps to the county kitchen and again three steps down to the large family room. Family room fireplace is adobe-style with a unique wood cubby for easy access, especially during the winter months! There are 3 bedrooms (One has a gorgeous stone fireplace surrounding a wood burning stove) and 2 full baths. Plenty of storage and closets. Propane tanks for heating the wall units leased by Quarles. Parts of electrical/plumbing have been replaced. Two chimneys have been relined. This home comes furnished minus a few personal items. Would be a popular Airbnb for sure. Move in ready. Outside fireplace. Don’t miss out on this eclectic log, stone countryside home. Owner is Licensed MD Realtor

For open house information, contact Crystal Fleming, Skyline Team Real Estate at 540-459-5555

126 Overall Rd, Bentonville, 22610 3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Ideal Opportunity for a Potential AirBnB that's Rich in History! Renovated Manor House in Page County on the Civil War's Historic Milford Battlefield Site of September 1864. This Stately Home has Tall Ceilings, Spacious Rooms, Original Hardwood, Multi-Level Covered Porches, Formal Dining & Living Rms, Fireplaces on Both Sides of Home (Living Rm & Family Rm), and more! Picturesque 6 Acres (Great Setup for Farm Animals!) w/ Frontage on Overall Run Creek - Wonderful to Listen to the Creek Trickle in the Mornings from the Primary Bedrm's Covered Rear Porch Balcony. Primary Bedrm also has an Att. Full Bathrm w/ Both Walk-In & Walk-Through Closets! Overall Run Creek has Wading Area that Leads to Shenandoah River - Great for Relaxed Tubing! New Mini-Split System Though-Out for Heating & Cooling! Adjacent to the Kitchen, the Enclosed Sunroom has Exterior Access to the Rear Concrete Patio. Views of the Railroad's Overall Bridge / Page County Bridge No. 1990 that was Built in 1938.

For open house information, contact Sharon Daniels, Coldwell Banker Premier: Winchester at 540-662-4500

118 Virginia Ave, Luray, 22835 3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,351 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Welcome to your new home just outside downtown Luray! As you enter the main floor of this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home you will enjoy 9ft+ ceilings, a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a kitchen with eat-in dining space, and an adjacent enclosed rear porch. This home features original hardwood flooring throughout the home, a 50-year architectural shingle roof (replaced in 2015), new windows from Window World, a Weil-McLain high-efficiency boiler & a newer hot water heater (both were replaced in 2014). Outside you will find an easy-to-maintain lawn and exterior garage with power. This home boasts approximately 2,350 square footage of the living area and is conveniently located less than 0.25 miles to downtown Luray for easy access to local shops and restaurants. Property is zoned B1 and to be sold “as-is.” Come see this beautiful home while it lasts!

For open house information, contact Chase Louderback, Funkhouser Real Estate Group: Luray at 540-743-4545

18 Greenfield Rd, Luray, 22835 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,936 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Welcome to your gorgeous home in the Glenn B. Hudson subdivision! This 3-bed 3-bath well-maintained brick home is conveniently located in the Town of Luray and is close to local attractions such as the Luray Caverns, Yogi Bear's Campground, and Skyline Drive. The current owner has made many improvements including a new heat pump & central a/c (2012), new deck & retaining walls (2012), new kitchen stainless steel appliances (2019), replacing all front and side windows & basement French doors (2018), remodeled bathrooms with porcelain tile (2021), and much more! This home boasts an open floor plan w/ roughly 2,936 finished sq ft, a functional wood-burning fireplace, and a beautiful approximately 0.47ac in-town lot. The finished walk-out basement makes an excellent area for entertaining or a potential in-law suite. Outside you will find an open backyard with a free-standing deck for events or relaxation, and the large shed would make a perfect place for a workshop. The home has low maintenance due to the brick construction and the simplistic, yet charming, landscaping. Don’t miss your chance to view this one before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Chase Louderback, Funkhouser Real Estate Group: Luray at 540-743-4545