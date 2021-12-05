Take a look at these homes for sale in Grand Junction

(Grand Junction, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Grand Junction than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

507 W Harrison Street, Jefferson, 50129 5 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,610 Square Feet | Built in 1921

You will be intrigued as soon as you walk into the door of this beautiful and spacious home! In the grand entry sits a built-in bench that lifts and has storage while also offering a coat closet, walnut pillars, and original hardwood flooring for that extra sense of grand! Great room features wood beam ceilings, built-ins and French doors that lead into a relaxing room with a fireplace. Formal dining room has a built-in hutch and elegant lighting. Kitchen features Amish built quarter-sawn white oak cabinets with soft close ball bearing hardware. Tiled marble backsplash to the ceiling, quartz countertops, under mount farm-style sink, slate tiled floors, many new windows, appliances and a pantry/laundry room! Main floor bedroom with 3/4 bath. 1/2 bath has a vessel sink, marble tile, and an exposed chimney. The wide staircase leads you to 4 spacious bedrooms with large closets and new carpet. Extra wide hallways with closets and a full bathroom. The 5th bedroom has dual closets, and its own, private, walk-out rooftop balcony with pergola! New zoned heating and cooling. 2 car garage with attached screened in porch/hot tub room. This beautiful home also sits on a corner lot with nice curb appeal to boost! Great craftsmanship went into this home! Don't miss out, schedule your showing today.

205 W Walnut Street, Ogden, 50212 1 Bed 1 Bath | $68,000 | Condominium | 660 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Welcome to easy living. Why pay rent when you can own! This one bedroom full bath w/range, microwave, refrigerator, washer & dryer condo is located on the second floor downtown Ogden. Cherry cabinets with granite countertops & an undermount sink. Hardwood grey floors in kitchen, living room, bedroom, laundry & closets. Hardwood trim painted medium grey compliments the light grey walls. Shaker style wood doors vary from 32 inch & 36" inch. What really makes this home feel spacious are the 9 foot ceilings. Wide hallways & stair wells that are well lit & full of character w/the exposed brick& steel beams. Off street parking just off of the back stairs makes everything easier. Included w/your purchase is a 1 year membership to the Ogden Fitness center located just across the street. This location puts you w/a block to Boone Co. Hospital medical clinic, Walnut Street Wellness Clinic, 7 churches, The Lucky Pig Pub & Grill, , cute boutiques & coming in October 2022 a brand new Fareway store.

758 216Th Street, Ogden, 50212 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Farm | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2010

4 bedroom ranch home on acreage located near the edge of Ogden. All four bedrooms and laundry on main level. New roof, new gutters and new siding installed in 2021. 1.88 acres for lots of space to add garage or shop and trees where you want them. 3/4 bath with walk in shower, plus a half bath. Eat in Kitchen with appliances included. Front porch includes a ramp for easy access. Ogden city water and sewer, plus natural gas, Ogden Fiber-Optic. Zoned Agriculture Conservation.

