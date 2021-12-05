West Nile virus found in Georgetown, no Williamson County residents infected in 2021

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito trap in downtown Georgetown, according to health officials.

The positive sample, taken from a trap located near Main and Third streets, is the first found at that location this year and the 12 th detected in Williamson County.

The City of Georgetown says the sample was collected Nov. 30 and the results were verified by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

So far, no Williamson County residents have contracted the virus this year. At least three people in Travis County have tested positive , Austin Public Health reported in October.

The City of Georgetown says symptoms can include a fever, headache and body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes. People aged over 50 and those who are immunocompromised are at a higher risk for severe symptoms.

At this time of year, mosquitoes are less active compared to the summer months. However, the city will continue mosquito control efforts such as treating standing water with larvicide.

People can reduce the chance of mosquitoes on their property by draining standing water, removing a place where mosquitoes can breed.

