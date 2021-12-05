Saint Joseph-curious? These homes are on the market

(Saint Joseph, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Saint Joseph. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2234 Doniphan Avenue, St Joseph, 64507 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1922

****NEW ROOF SCHEDULED FOR 9/30****

For open house information, contact Jeff Taylor, RE/MAX Innovations at 816-454-6540

1112 S 12 Street, St Joseph, 64503 5 Beds 2 Baths | $79,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,065 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Come see the potential this home has to offer. 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home with several bonus rooms that could be converted to a duplex.

For open house information, contact Michael Ashby, Coldwell Banker General Proper at 816-364-1000

3424 Olive Street, St Joseph, 64507 0 Bed 0 Bath | $96,500 | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

This property features a 30x40 metal building with electricity also has Large corner lot with tons of potential! Owner is a licensed agent.

For open house information, contact Nshan Thompson, Coldwell Banker General Proper at 816-364-1000

803 Thompson Avenue, St Joseph, 64504 3 Beds 1 Bath | $126,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in 1917

Tons of curb appeal!! Quick, get inside this super cute 3BR/1 bath home with tons of updates, newer roof and detached garage. The home is situated on a corner lot on a dead end street so super quiet area. Lots of space for kids and pets in the large, level and fully fenced yard. This will not disappoint!

For open house information, contact Ramseier Group, Keller Williams KC North at 816-452-4200