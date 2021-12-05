ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Saint Joseph-curious? These homes are on the market

St Joseph Bulletin
St Joseph Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Saint Joseph, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Saint Joseph. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MU69E_0dEhhaw200

2234 Doniphan Avenue, St Joseph, 64507

2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1922

****NEW ROOF SCHEDULED FOR 9/30****

For open house information, contact Jeff Taylor, RE/MAX Innovations at 816-454-6540

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2347348)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dK8Bv_0dEhhaw200

1112 S 12 Street, St Joseph, 64503

5 Beds 2 Baths | $79,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,065 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Come see the potential this home has to offer. 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home with several bonus rooms that could be converted to a duplex.

For open house information, contact Michael Ashby, Coldwell Banker General Proper at 816-364-1000

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2346079)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322wgR_0dEhhaw200

3424 Olive Street, St Joseph, 64507

0 Bed 0 Bath | $96,500 | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

This property features a 30x40 metal building with electricity also has Large corner lot with tons of potential! Owner is a licensed agent.

For open house information, contact Nshan Thompson, Coldwell Banker General Proper at 816-364-1000

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2336101)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYiCc_0dEhhaw200

803 Thompson Avenue, St Joseph, 64504

3 Beds 1 Bath | $126,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in 1917

Tons of curb appeal!! Quick, get inside this super cute 3BR/1 bath home with tons of updates, newer roof and detached garage. The home is situated on a corner lot on a dead end street so super quiet area. Lots of space for kids and pets in the large, level and fully fenced yard. This will not disappoint!

For open house information, contact Ramseier Group, Keller Williams KC North at 816-452-4200

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2353623)

See more property details

Comments / 0

St Joseph Bulletin

St Joseph Bulletin

St Joseph, MO
ABOUT

With St Joseph Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

