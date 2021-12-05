Take a look at these homes on the New York market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(New York, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in New York. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

897 Empire Boulevard, Crown Heights, 11213

1 Bed 1 Bath | $159,000 | Stock Cooperative | 834 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Get a piece of the Empire at 897 Empire Blvd! Crown Heights - Affordable HDFC spacious 1 bedroom Co Op. This is your opportunity to grow! Polished hardwood floors through out, freshly painted, updated kitchen w/all new stainless steel fridge and stove and bathroom. Elevator building with live in super. Short ride to Prospect Park, Barclay Ctr. Income restrictions apply -

220 Alter Avenue, Staten Island, 10305

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,199,000 | Duplex | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Stunning TWO Family SHC tastefully decorated w/well appointed amenities. Features include detached garage, FLR, FDR, EIK w/beautiful cherry 42' cabinets & granite counter tops, Mbdrm w/full bath + WIC, high 9' ceilings, one bedroom rental w/private entry plus full finished 3 level ideal for office, study, playroom, den or bedroom. Finished area in basement for laundry plus bonus room. LEVEL 1: foyer, FLR w/FP, FDR, EIK with access to yard, half bath; LEVEL 2: Master bedroom w/WIC + full bath, 2 additional bedrooms, 2nd full bath; Walkup staircase to 3rd level finished. A must see.

2 Constitution Ct, Hoboken, 07030

2 Beds 2 Baths | $850,000 | Condominium | 1,141 Square Feet | Built in None

LOCATION, AMENITIES, LOW HOA FEES & NYC VIEWS! Bright, South facing, spacious, updated two bedroom two bath waterfront home offering NYC, river and park views in one of Hoboken's premier luxury buildings. This move-in ready home features granite countertops, crown molding, washer/dryer and plenty of closet space; the home has been updated less than 2 years ago with new floors, stainless steel appliances, heating and air-conditioning units. The full-service building maintains a 24 hour door person, well equipped fitness center, community pool (fee), children play area, common courtyard and on-site parking (fee). Conveniently located on the 14th St. waterfront, less then a block from the NY ferry, Kings supermarket, Sparrow Wine & Liquors and Starbucks. Easy accessibility to Bright Horizon, Apple Montessori and other day-cares. Also in close proximity to schools, great restaurants, nightlife, and more.

1031 53Rd Street, Brooklyn, 11219

0 Bed 6 Baths | $2,180,000 | Single Family Attached | 5,250 Square Feet | Built in 1920

A Great investment 6 Family Solid brick building in the heart of Boro-Park. Extra large building size 25x70 with a finished basement and a separate entrance. Excellent condition! Five units have been renovated and can be Delivered Vacant. All 3 bedroom apartments except 1F two bedroom apartment. Separate heaters and boilers, very high rent roll around $10,000 monthly with low expenses. Very Close to the 50 st D train. Lots of Potential!

