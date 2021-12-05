Check out these homes for sale in Pittsburgh now

(Pittsburgh, PA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pittsburgh than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1450 Kinmount Street, Pittsburgh, 15205 2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Beautifully done makeover with no work to do!! Enclosed front porch offers 3 season usage! Spacious LR and Dr with gleaming wood floors! Brand new white kitchen w/granite tops, new ceramic flooring, and stainless appliances! Two spacious bedrooms w/excellent closet space, beautiful wood floors, and 8 panel doors. Newly redone ceramic bath w/new fixtures,new vanity, new flooring, new lighting! Brand new HVAC, water heater, and electric. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New entry doors and newer windows throughout. 1 car garage will make your mornings easy! Great, level back yard and newly landscaped front! Best location-just minutes to downtown, easy access to I376, close to PAT and nearby to local shopping. Home for the holidays!!

For open house information, contact HARRIET KOEDEL, COLDWELL BANKER REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 412-366-1600

313 Run Street, Carnegie, 15106 3 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in None

BANK ORDERED AUCTION !!! Surprising 3 Bedroom Single Family Home. Featuring Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen, Full Basement, Covered Front Porch, FWA Gas Heat, Garage. ** AUCTION DATE & TIME: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH AT 11:00 AM ** AUCTION HELD ON SITE. INSPECTION ONE HOUR BEFORE AUCTION. Price showing: $45,000 is the Recommended Opening Bid. ** Seller will convey a good and marektable title that will be free of all encumbrances. NO BUYER'S PREMIUM OR AUCTION FEE !!!

For open house information, contact Mark Henderson AUCTION WORLD USA LLC

1110 Freyburg Street, Pittsburgh, 15203 0 Bed 0 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in None

CORPORATE AUCTION!! INVESTORS BRING YOUR TOOLS !!! Surprising 2 Story Attached Home located in Southside Flats. The subject property is a shell with some recent interior framing, Living Area 1,107 SF +/-, Lot Size 16' x 70' +/-. **PRICE SHOWN: $65,000 is the recommended opening bid. **AUCTION DATE & TIME: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH AT 1:00 PM. AUCTION HELD ON-SITE. INSPECTION AVAILABLE ONE HOUR BEFORE AUCTION.**Seller will convey a good and marketable title that will be free and clear of all encumbrances. NO BUYER'S PREMIUM OR AUCTION FEE!!!

For open house information, contact Mark Henderson AUCTION WORLD USA LLC

2506 Kingwood St, Overbrook, 15234 6 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,753 Square Feet | Built in 1891

Fantastic opportunity - brand new roof! Once inside you are greeted with exposed hardwood floors, 10' ceilings, and a ton of original 1800's characteristics. This historical home will not disappoint; from the beautiful maple cupboards in the kitchen, to the endless original fireplaces, stained glass windows, Butler's Pantry, and additional Second Staircase to name a few. On the other side of the kitchen you will find a fantastic space for a bedroom, office, or a den - this area has its own bathroom w/claw foot tub ,3 seasons room, and separate entrance - the seller used this for air bnb. Upstairs you have 4 spacious bedrooms, second floor laundry, & an updated bathroom. Traveling to the third floor you will discover a couple more rooms, excellent for storage! This beautiful mansion comes with 1.35 acres of land, all of which is fenced in for the furry friends. **Tenant Occupied** Month to month lease

For open house information, contact The RP Group, NextHome PPM Realty at 412-343-6203