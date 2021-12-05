Check out these homes on the Polson market now

(Polson, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Polson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

42707 Flathead View Drive, Polson, 59860 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,724 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome to 42707 Flathead View Drive. First time on the market for this timeless and stately masterpiece. Sitting on 18.75 acres with stunning Flathead Lake and Mission Mountains views, this Polson, MT home is exactly what you've been waiting for. Located just moments from town, this property offers you convenience with the privilege of a peaceful, quiet location. Wildlife is abundant in this area, and you will have plenty of opportunity for viewing with spacious outdoor living areas and views that extend for miles. The grounds of this property are beautifully landscaped and have been meticulously maintained. The setting of this property is perfection - graceful and dignified with the perfect Montana backdrop. This one owner home, built in 2000, has been immaculately cared for.

33953 Fox Road, Polson, 59860 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,375,000 | Single Family Residence | 13,415 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Plant Yourself at Mission View Greenhouse! This fantastic opportunity to work and play on this immaculately cared for 4.23 acre property located in the gorgeous lakeside town of Polson, Montana. Overlooking Flathead Lake and Mission Mountains. This property offers a 1647 sq.ft. spacious and open 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single level residence with a detached double car garage, 2400 sq.ft. shop and studio with bathroom, 1320 sq.ft. retail storefront, and 8,048 sq.ft. of greenhouse space split across 4 greenhouses.

10 East 6Th Avenue, Polson, 59860 3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1966

NICE LITTLE 3/1 WITH DBL CAR GARAGE,ROOF IS 5 YEARS OLD,SELLER NEEDS 24 HR NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS

36912 Kerr Dam Road, Polson, 59860 4 Beds 1 Bath | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Located just outside of Polson, this level 3 acre horse property offers views of the Mission Mountains and Flathead Lake. Enjoy the country lifestyle on this homestead while being convenient to town. Please call Dennis Bennett at 406-471-3680 or your real estate professional.

