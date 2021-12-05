ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Check out these homes on the Polson market now

Polson Today
Polson Today
 5 days ago

(Polson, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Polson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcSwu_0dEhhXEj00

42707 Flathead View Drive, Polson, 59860

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,724 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome to 42707 Flathead View Drive. First time on the market for this timeless and stately masterpiece. Sitting on 18.75 acres with stunning Flathead Lake and Mission Mountains views, this Polson, MT home is exactly what you've been waiting for. Located just moments from town, this property offers you convenience with the privilege of a peaceful, quiet location. Wildlife is abundant in this area, and you will have plenty of opportunity for viewing with spacious outdoor living areas and views that extend for miles. The grounds of this property are beautifully landscaped and have been meticulously maintained. The setting of this property is perfection - graceful and dignified with the perfect Montana backdrop. This one owner home, built in 2000, has been immaculately cared for.

For open house information, contact Glenda Buckwalter, Engel & Volkers Western Frontier - Polson at 406-872-2233

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-DDP22114607)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DT3oA_0dEhhXEj00

33953 Fox Road, Polson, 59860

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,375,000 | Single Family Residence | 13,415 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Plant Yourself at Mission View Greenhouse! This fantastic opportunity to work and play on this immaculately cared for 4.23 acre property located in the gorgeous lakeside town of Polson, Montana. Overlooking Flathead Lake and Mission Mountains. This property offers a 1647 sq.ft. spacious and open 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single level residence with a detached double car garage, 2400 sq.ft. shop and studio with bathroom, 1320 sq.ft. retail storefront, and 8,048 sq.ft. of greenhouse space split across 4 greenhouses.

For open house information, contact Jen Clement, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Missoula at 406-721-4141

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22109110)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8Q3E_0dEhhXEj00

10 East 6Th Avenue, Polson, 59860

3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1966

NICE LITTLE 3/1 WITH DBL CAR GARAGE,ROOF IS 5 YEARS OLD,SELLER NEEDS 24 HR NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS

For open house information, contact Gloria Califato, Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana at 406-752-4700

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114879)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrFFB_0dEhhXEj00

36912 Kerr Dam Road, Polson, 59860

4 Beds 1 Bath | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Located just outside of Polson, this level 3 acre horse property offers views of the Mission Mountains and Flathead Lake. Enjoy the country lifestyle on this homestead while being convenient to town. Please call Dennis Bennett at 406-471-3680 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Dennis Bennett, PureWest Real Estate - Polson at 406-885-6987

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22107349)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
City
Polson, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Missoula, MT
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flathead Lake
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Polson Today

Polson Today

Polson, MT
61
Followers
270
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Polson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy