Check out these homes for sale in Mountain Grove now

(Mountain Grove, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mountain Grove. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1104 West Short Street, Mountain Grove, 65711 4 Beds 2 Baths | $164,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,348 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Beautiful tri-level home on .34 of a acre. corner lot. Privacy fence and a great back yard. SHOP 32x25 and a 2 car carport. This home is very spacious, large families dream or make the extra rooms office/craft rooms. Home is in a great neighborhood. Mountain Grove is a nice size town with a small town feel for sure. You will want to see this home.

For open house information, contact Tammy L Barrett, Keller Williams at 417-883-4900

000 County Road 137, Norwood, 65717 3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,191 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Farm House in Douglas County Missouri for Sale. This country home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with master bedroom located on the main level. The home has been remodeled with newer siding, metal roof, kitchen cabinets/countertops, sink, nice kitchen appliances, newer double pane windows and many more upgrades. Wood stove for heating along with two propane wall heaters. Outside features include 3 chicken coops, stone wall root cellar, raised gardening beds, a large 20x40 till garden Garden is surrounded by a fenced chicken run. Live water with two springs that run through the property year around.The 3.3 acres m/l has a mixture of woods and open land, One of the best parts of this property is the front porch on this 1920's home. Perfect place to sit and enjoy the Ozarks and all it has to offer. The home is also wired for a generator to run the whole house if needed. NO RESTRICTIONS on YOUR LAND. Do with it as you like. Come check out this great property!

For open house information, contact Julie A. Thompson, RE/MAX Farm and Home at 417-349-0213

614 Baden Avenue, Mountain Grove, 65711 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Two bedroom one bathroom house in a working class neighborhood that could be easily converted to three bedrooms. The house is a fixer upper but could be turned into a cute place for a good starter home, retirement living, or rental property.The property has a really good 24x34 shop with a concrete floor with plenty of room to store your toys and work on your hobbies.

For open house information, contact Michael Hendershot, Century 21 Earth Outdoor Properties at 417-926-1070

2882 Coke Road Road, Mountain Grove, 65711 3 Beds 2 Baths | $297,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,002 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home to this new construction build in the Ozarks! This home is estimated to be finished by late January and is priced as complete! Low maintenance metal siding, spray foam insulation, 52'x6' safe room and so much more! You have the option of purchasing with 4 acres or 10 acres. Custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile walk-in showers are just a few of the finishes planned for this home! The layout presents endless options for your family along w/ a GREAT location and nice views! If you are looking for a new build on acreage with out all the stress and hassle of building, than look no further! Call to schedule your viewing today!!

For open house information, contact Sarah Beller, Century 21 Earth Outdoor Properties at 417-926-1070