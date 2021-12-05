Check out these La Follette homes on the market

(La Follette, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in La Follette. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

192 Zoe Circle, Jacksboro, 37757 5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 2010

The wait is finally over! This custom built Victorian home sits on 2.4 well manicured acres and is loaded with updates. The wrap around porch and numerous inviting outdoor spaces were built to entertain and the sunsets will have you speechless. Owners loved the mature fruit trees and berry gardens that complete the landscape. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with beautiful new engineered hardwood floors, a spacious family room, guest room, and custom designed staircase. BRAND NEW CUSTOM KITCHEN features quartz countertops, white shaker soft close cabinets, subway tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, built-in shelving, and stainless appliances. The bay windows surround a charming breakfast nook perfect for your morning coffee. Large master bedroom has an en suite bath with jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, and ample closet space. Owners have installed a private office in the garage perfect for those that work from home! Other features include 2 car garage, storage shed, and...did I mention the $61k complete solar efficiency system that will significantly cut your electric costs! Schedule your showing today on this turn key dream home.

274 Vanover Lane, Jacksboro, 37757 4 Beds 3 Baths | $154,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Spacious Rancher in The Pines Subdivision. Offers 4BDR/3BA, Spacious kitchen 1968 square feet, built in 1979 and sits on a large lot. Buyer to verify GLA! This is a Fannie Mae HomePath Property!!!

222 Stooksbury Lane, Andersonville, 37705 5 Beds 5 Baths | $7,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,120 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Sequoyah Farms was previously the headquarters of GK Performance Horses. Located in Andersonville, TN, they specialized in the Holsteiner Breed. Sequoyah Farms covers over 140 gently sloping acres of pasture and woodland with a panoramic view of the Cumberland Mountains. With verdant riding fields, state-of-the-art stables and custom indoor and outdoor arenas, owning an equestrian property is truly a unique experience. Whether your riding preference is dressage, stadium jumping or western in style, this equestrian property is truly unmatched. The barn features 28 stalls including 6 stallion stalls, 4 foaling stalls, 2 wash stalls, collections room, lab, office and tack room. All stalls feature Promat flooring, Nelson automatic watering systems & feeders in a completely temperature controlled environment. The second story of the facility boasts a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment, balconies overlooking the stalls below, as well as an owners lounge that overlooks the 22,832 square feet arena.

307 N N 6Th St, Lafollette, 37766 2 Beds 1 Bath | $117,900 | Single Family Residence | 883 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Want the privacy of a dead-end street yet the conveniences of city living? Look no more. This lovely home is what you need. Nice level yard, covered front and back porches, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath/laundry, kitchen/dining combination with lots of new shaker style kitchen cabinets/countertops. Home has central HVAC, vinyl siding and double pane vinyl windows. Just minutes to everything including the ATV trails. Take your ATV directly to the trail head just outside Lafollette. Call today for your private showing.

