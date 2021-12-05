Check out these Mount Shasta homes on the market

(Mount Shasta, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mount Shasta than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

724 Quail Hill Drive, Mt Shasta, 96067 1 Bed 2 Baths | $785,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,205 Square Feet | Built in None

No better way to build your dream home - then to live on-site in your already built ADU situated over a 4 car garage. This unique property sits on 2.85 acres & has all the infrastructure in place for the nearly 4000 sq. ft. main house to be built, including the 400 amp Electrical Panel (200 to main house & 200 to garage) & the Septic System. An added bonus is the property is on city water! The trees have been cleared that provide an epic view of Mt. Shasta which can be seen from the main build site as well as the current living space. This custom, upscale home offers so much for the discerning buyer looking for a one of a kind home & property. A few features include: Jeld-Wen Wood Clad Exterior Doors & Windows, GE Monogram Appliances, a 36” Bertazzoni Gas Stove, Zephyr Wine Cooler, Homer Wood Amish Flooring & 40 Year Shingle Roof. All exterior decks are finished w/ Trex Decking & Railings where you can enjoy your view of Mt. Shasta, all while soaking in Hot Spring Hot Tub. The current home is backed up with a Generac Guardian 22KW Generator! If that's not enough there is a 50 amp RV Park w/ Sewer & Water hook ups on the upper paved parking area for your family & friends to visit!

4620 W. A. Barr Road, Mt Shasta, 96067 4 Beds 4 Baths | $5,999,999 | Single Family Residence | 7,564 Square Feet | Built in None

Entering this 7,500 sf, home, with a 1000 sf additional guest quarter above the garage one is simply struck by the craftsmanship embodied in this luxury log cabin. The exterior foundation of the house features 3 ½ ‘tall natural rock foundation from a local source. The home is made from Canadian Western Red Cedar logs, some of which are the largest logs ever provided by Pioneer Log Homes w/ several more than 3 ft in dia. The 3 beautiful fireplaces also feature native rock. The 2 story living room fireplace mantel was sliced out of a giant boulder from a local quarry & weighs 1400 lbs. Also, a 20 ft tall great tree stands at the center of the living room. Details include natural stone, hand scraped maple floors, Norwegian hand carved front door, wood casement windows, granite counter tops, & solid wood doors throughout. Master Suite is complete with on-suite bathroom featuring soaking tub, glass stall shower, walk-in closet, & phenomenal views. Expansive lower level features a living room, stone fireplace, partial kitchen, 2 large master suites, w/ double sink bathrooms, & private patios off each bd.

2405 N. Old Stage Road, Mt Shasta, 96067 3 Beds 1 Bath | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,238 Square Feet | Built in None

Spectacular 6.3 acre property! Vintage farm house with several building sites for your dream home, with views of Mount Shasta. Perfect parcel to have your country farm with fenced areas and outbuildings for animals, small barn, outbuildings and a wonderful pasture for your horse or other critters. There is a detached over sized garage/shop and additional covering for RV's, boats etc.. It's one of those properties you need to walk to see this properties beauty and potential.

848 Deas Way, Mt Shasta, 96067 2 Beds 2 Baths | $580,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in None

First time on the market, this light filled home has direct access to the golf course, on the 9th green! With views of the Eddies, this home sits on approximately 1/2 an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac in an area of fine homes and easy walking. This well designed home has skylights, 2 beds & 2 baths and a 3rd large room set as a studio/shop overlooking the backyard which could be a third bedroom; a spacious living room opens out to the backyard porch. This special property is a short drive to town or Mt Shasta Ski Park and walking distance to Lake Siskiyou.

