Check out these homes for sale in Mt Vernon now

(Mt Vernon, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mt Vernon. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

851 W Lincoln Street, Dix, 62830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,494 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom double wide sits on a secluded 2.85 acres. Manufactured in 8/2019 this home was set on a permanent foundation in 9/2020. This home has a farmhouse feel throughout and is ready for its new owner(s). Walk into the house you are greeted by a great sized living room which ties to the kitchen/dining room and an oversized pantry. Primary bedroom with a large en-suite sits on one side of the home and the two other bedrooms and another bath on the other side. This property won't last.

For open house information, contact CORY CAPPS, KING CITY PROPERTY BROKERS at 618-316-7331

247 N 2Nd Street, Nason, 62816 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Close to Rend Lake!! This very well maintained home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a spacious covered deck. The detached building is a must see! Almost 2400 square feet of space to store your fishing boat and vehicles. Lots of possibilities! Floors are hot water heated and the building can either be heated with propane or woodstove. Whether you love to hunt or fish or just enjoy the peacefulness of the country, you are certain to enjoy this home for many years to come!

For open house information, contact ANDREA BAKER, KING CITY PROPERTY BROKERS at 618-316-7331

14987 N County Farm Lane, Mt Vernon, 62864 2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Move-In-Ready home on 1 acre. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a gem and perfectly situated just outside town for easy access to town but the privacy of country living. Huge rear deck for watching the wildlife or entertaining. Extra large 2 car garage with additional back room with side entrance perfect for lawn mowers. Minimum $1,000 earnest money and proof of funds required for all offers. All offers must be submitted by the Buyer's agent via the RES.NET Agent Portal. If your offer is accepted, you agree to be responsible for an offer submission technology fee of $150.00. The fee will be collected and disbursed by the settlement agent and disbursed at the closing and settlement of the transaction. To submit your buyer's offer, simply click the link below. If you already have a RES.NET Agent account, you will be prompted to log in. If not, you will be prompted to create an account. To begin, click or paste this link into your web browser: https://agent.res.net/Offers.aspx?-1709801

For open house information, contact DONALD BREEZE, REALTY MASTERS ASSET SERVICES at 618-242-1155

401 N 9Th Street, Mt Vernon, 62864 4 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Journey back in time in this stately old home located just blocks from downtown. Situated on a corner lot, the home features a sunroom entrance, large living room with early 20th century staircase leading to the 2nd floor. Spacious double parlors share French doors. Travel around the corner to the galley kitchen, half bath and garage entrance. The 2nd floor features large bedrooms and all wood library. Attic offers storage space and full unfinished basement has multiple rooms, including large bath with sinks, showers and toilet and urinals. Property is being sold "as is".

For open house information, contact JUDITH GRIFFIN, COLDWELL BANKER ALLEN & GEARY at 618-532-7300