Amargosa Valley-curious? These homes are on the market

3302 East White Sands Avenue, Amargosa, 89020 4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Amazing private gated property w/ 360 stunning mountain views by day , stars galore by night, fruit trees, peace & quite and over 2+ acres to call home. Fire pits, Playground equipment installed along with tetherball polls, a shed for tools and so much for you to add and enjoy on the 2+ acres! Short drive to Death Valley National Park to explore all the beauty, a general store on the corner of NV373 & 95N and Beatty's famous candy store. Property includes private well and septic tank. Completely fenced in yard with pomegranate trees and lots of greenery to enhance the landscape. Drive way includes a long stretch of pine trees with lights to light your way home at night!

1011 North Saddleback Drive, Amargosa, 89020 2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Fabulous property, best mountain and territorial views in Amargosa Valley. Secluded five acres bordering BLM land, 700 feet from Death Valley National Park boundary. 1250 Sq. Ft. manufactured home with open floor plan, two bedrooms and two baths, tool shed on back deck plus a newer washing machine and heat pump. Well recently drilled to 220 Ft. depth and well pump replaced. Property is partially fenced, and has three lines of mature evergreen windbreaks. Perfect for artists, gardeners, horse lovers, and wildlife aficionados. Magnificent, unparalleled sunsets and dark night skies, bordering BLM and fantastic views of lightning storms! Backyard full of mature shrubs and trees, plus a fire pit. Cacti gardens ornament the front of the home, framing spectacular views of the Funeral Mountains. Come enjoy this piece of paradise surrounded by desert wildlife and million-dollar views.

16920 East Laurel Drive, Crystal, 89020 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Manufactured Home | 786 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Experience independent living in this desert oasis retreat, adjacent to a beautiful vineyard in the valley of Crystal, Nevada. 5+ acres of 150 plus Juniper, Pine, and Bamboo trees with tons of shade on what previously was a small horse farm. The home features an updated interior, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, on a 136 ft deep well with a 2 month old well pump and a 5 year warranty, septic system, shed for tools, connex container for storage, fully fenced courtyard surrounded by greenery of Oleander, Lavender and Rosemary bushes, and an Herb garden, fully functional, light deprivation GREENHOUSE 50 x 16 equipped with electricity and water. All greenhouse plants included!!! This remote location has all you need to make your dreams come true. *POSSIBLE VINEYARD* 20 minutes to the town of Pahrump for city services, grocery store, entertainment, casinos, etc. Surrounded by thousands of acres of BLM and Open Range Land. SELLER MOTIVATED BY QUICK SALE.

199 West Mecca Road, Amargosa, 89020 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Champagne air and million dollar sunets! Enjoy the quiet and the starry night skies. Nicely updated home has new vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint inside and out. Popular split floor plan provides privacy for bedrooms. Spacious kitchen has ample counterspace and cabinets, and all appliances stay. Home has been well-maintained by the owner and has many recent improvements including a new Rheem a/c and furnace, new sliding patio door, solar screens and updated lighting fixtures. Nearly 5 acres fully fenced with chain-link around the occupied area and field fenced back lot. Price inlcudes 40' Conex shipping container. Amargosa Valley has no zoning and no building permits. Good location at the intersection with Power Line Rd is is ideal for home business.

