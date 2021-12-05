ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Nebo, WV

Check out these homes for sale in Mount Nebo now

Mt Nebo News Watch
Mt Nebo News Watch
 5 days ago

(Mount Nebo, WV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mount Nebo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jZw1_0dEhhOXQ00

131 Montgomery Lane, Charmco, 25958

3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Nice manufactured double wide home on a half acre lot in Wild and Wonderful Greenbrier County. 2005 model double wide with approx. 1944 sq. ft of living space. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, is situated on one half-acre lot. Several recent interior items have just recently been renovated. Large open design kitchen with center electric range island, and nice pantry closet for storage.

For open house information, contact Randy Burdette, FOXFIRE REALTY at 304-645-7674

Copyright © 2021 Beckley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORWV-80642)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mpfx_0dEhhOXQ00

96 Dogwood Creek Lane, Hico, 25854

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Custom Log Cabin on over 24 acres near New River Gorge National Park. This remarkable 3 bed 2 bath log home is move in ready and set up perfect for your Air BnB portfolio. Less than 10 minutes to New River Gorge Bridge and all that Americas newest National Park has to offer. This property also features a tiny home with custom outhouse to complete this stellar property. Call today!

For open house information, contact Brian Mink, BASS SINKO REAL ESTATE at 304-763-4400

Copyright © 2021 Beckley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORWV-81331)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhBsd_0dEhhOXQ00

760 E Mt. Lookout Road, Mt. Lookout, 26678

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,625,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,650 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Wilderness Chateau is a beautiful custom-built contemporary home conveniently located between the popular New River Gorge National Recreational Area and Summersville Lake. This well-built home is situated on a private 44-acre wooded tract of land minutes off of 4-lane U.S. Route 19 between Summersville and Fayetteville, West Virginia. ATTRIBUTES AND HIGHLIGHTS Gorgeous, well-maintained approximate 7,650 square foot home with approximate 1,120 square foot guest suite above detached three-car garage. Gated concrete driveway to home situated near middle of 44 wooded private acres. Open-design features for entertaining large groups of family and friends. Approximate 792 square foot covered outdoor patio with beautiful stone fireplace and full outdoor kitchen. Attached 29’ x 24’ garage and detached 40’ x 28’ garage provide optimal storage areas for cars, trucks, ATV’s, tractors, etc. Excellent craftmanship Well-maintained landscaping Great access off of 4-lane U. S. Route 19. Airports conveniently located in Charleston, WV (+/- 70 miles), Beckley, WV (+/- 35 miles), and Lewisburg, WV (+/- 60 miles.)

For open house information, contact Richard Grist, FOXFIRE REALTY at 304-645-7674

Copyright © 2021 Huntington Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRWV-169524)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Nebo, WV
City
Beckley, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Fayetteville, WV
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Tiny Home#Foxfire Realty#Air Bnb
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mt Nebo News Watch

Mt Nebo News Watch

Mt Nebo, WV
15
Followers
93
Post
601
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Nebo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy