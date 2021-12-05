Check out these homes for sale in Mount Nebo now

(Mount Nebo, WV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mount Nebo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

131 Montgomery Lane, Charmco, 25958 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Nice manufactured double wide home on a half acre lot in Wild and Wonderful Greenbrier County. 2005 model double wide with approx. 1944 sq. ft of living space. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, is situated on one half-acre lot. Several recent interior items have just recently been renovated. Large open design kitchen with center electric range island, and nice pantry closet for storage.

For open house information, contact Randy Burdette, FOXFIRE REALTY at 304-645-7674

96 Dogwood Creek Lane, Hico, 25854 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Custom Log Cabin on over 24 acres near New River Gorge National Park. This remarkable 3 bed 2 bath log home is move in ready and set up perfect for your Air BnB portfolio. Less than 10 minutes to New River Gorge Bridge and all that Americas newest National Park has to offer. This property also features a tiny home with custom outhouse to complete this stellar property. Call today!

For open house information, contact Brian Mink, BASS SINKO REAL ESTATE at 304-763-4400

760 E Mt. Lookout Road, Mt. Lookout, 26678 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,625,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,650 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Wilderness Chateau is a beautiful custom-built contemporary home conveniently located between the popular New River Gorge National Recreational Area and Summersville Lake. This well-built home is situated on a private 44-acre wooded tract of land minutes off of 4-lane U.S. Route 19 between Summersville and Fayetteville, West Virginia. ATTRIBUTES AND HIGHLIGHTS Gorgeous, well-maintained approximate 7,650 square foot home with approximate 1,120 square foot guest suite above detached three-car garage. Gated concrete driveway to home situated near middle of 44 wooded private acres. Open-design features for entertaining large groups of family and friends. Approximate 792 square foot covered outdoor patio with beautiful stone fireplace and full outdoor kitchen. Attached 29’ x 24’ garage and detached 40’ x 28’ garage provide optimal storage areas for cars, trucks, ATV’s, tractors, etc. Excellent craftmanship Well-maintained landscaping Great access off of 4-lane U. S. Route 19. Airports conveniently located in Charleston, WV (+/- 70 miles), Beckley, WV (+/- 35 miles), and Lewisburg, WV (+/- 60 miles.)

For open house information, contact Richard Grist, FOXFIRE REALTY at 304-645-7674