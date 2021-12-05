ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Springs, NV

House hunt Indian Springs: See what’s on the market now

Indian Springs News Flash
 5 days ago

(Indian Springs, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Indian Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGaFS_0dEhhNeh00

470 Lincoln Lane, Indian Springs, 89018

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Manufactured home on just under 1 acre of land! Nice lot with room for almost anything! Home is clean and spacious! Lots of possibilities.... Just enjoy the country atmosphere and space!!!!

For open house information, contact Sandra Flores, Fathom Realty at 702-997-5085

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1lD6_0dEhhNeh00

356 Triple Falls Street, Indian Springs, 89018

3 Beds 2 Baths | $363,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Available to move-in Nov/Dec. Zero down payment, if using VA or USDA programs. Brand new Beazer SINGLE story home in the new community, Solaris at Indian Springs. Just a quick drive outside of Las Vegas this community has that small town feel but is just close enough to the big city. This 3 bedroom home features an open layout with premium Smolder cabinets paired with Quartz countertops throughout. Private primary suite has spa-inspired bath offering a walk-in shower, soaking tub, plus huge walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Kim M Stubler, Realty ONE Group, Inc at 888-461-0101

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdESH_0dEhhNeh00

936 Elon Lane, Indian Springs, 89018

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Time to occupy your life w/ desert tranquility on a one-of-a-kind mini ranch w/3-bedroom 2 bath 1560 Sq.Ft. home on a corner 3.4 acres lot w/ ATV enthusiast property, accommodate horses or any furry friend & adjacent to BLM public land for ATV enthusiast or horse riding, w/the growth potential of Indian Springs, w/uninterrupted morning sunrises over open desert & mountain sunsets, at an affordable price., near Creech AFB, Lee Canyon & test site. Perfect amount of privacy and potential to be a great spot to entertain family and guests. plus enjoy small town living just outside (25 -30 minutes from) the city of Las Vegas under starry nights & near Creech AFB, Lee Canyon & test site. Huge rear porch & two front porches for those summer nights. Primary bedroom separate from other bedrooms. Galley kitchen opens to an oversized living room w/fireplace. RV hook ups. Electric installed in storage/workshop conex, plus tack shed.

For open house information, contact Samuel D Cochenour, Coldwell Banker Premier at 702-987-5600

