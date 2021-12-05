Take a look at these homes on the market in Canon City

(Canon City, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Canon City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1530 Logan Street, Canon City, 81212 4 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Located in Lincoln Park area of Canon City on large lot with irrigation water included to keep the yard and garden green! Detached 3 car garage and 2 car carport completes this Four bedroom, 2 bath home. Outside has lush yards and garden areas. Inside you will find a large living area with a built in fireplace and enclosed back patio with a wood burning fireplace to keep it cozy! Downstairs you will find another large living area with another wood burning fireplace, the fourth bedroom and second full bathroom, along with the laundry room, work bench, canning room and the wine making room. This home is ready for you to make it yours!

For open house information, contact JANICE GAYLE HARP, REEVES REAL ESTATE, LLC at 719-275-8100

350 Del Rey Avenue, Canon City, 81212 4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,295 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Stylish Canon City home located on large irrigated lot. The homes inviting floorplan begins with a large tiled entryway that leads to an open living room with double sided gas log fireplace plus a large formal dining room. The expansive "Cookers Delight" kitchen offers beautiful granite counter, tile backsplash, quality custom cabinets, large pantry and and large prep/sitting island. Also in kitchen is a handy built-in bill desk and morning breakfast nook. The large main bedroom suite includes expanded double closets, full 5 piece bath with double vanities, jetted soaking tub and tiled step in shower. The home office has double glass door entry with window storage seat and could also be used as a 4th bedroom. Quality home offering stain wood interior doors & trim, extensive ceramic tile flooring, expanded windows and radiant hot water heating. Outside the properties features continue beginning with an over 800 sqft stamped concrete patio with shade pergola, large fenced backyard with 10 x 12 yard shed, raised garden area, fully irrigated 0.44 acre lot with 1 full share of Hydraulic irrigation rights to keep the lawn green and the garden growing! Need RV storage? Included is a large concrete RV storage area plus an attached 3 car garage and plenty of car parking on lot. Wonderful home in great location!

For open house information, contact LANCE TOMAR, FRONTIER WEST REALTY at 719-275-7404

2869 Villa Lane, Canon City, 81212 2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1964

TWO income properties, ONE lot! Two addresses! 817 N. Raynolds and 2869 Villa Lane. Zoned R2 so there are two mobile homes on one, almost half acre, lot. One is currently occupied with a long term tenant and the other is vacant for your next income venture or to occupy for yourself! The residences have two different addresses, two electric, water and sewer taps and the lot, as a whole, has 50 shares of Fruitland water! The second mobile is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath 12x62 1969 mobile home. Each property has fencing and a garden area, as well as one having a covered carport and storage shed and the other having a large storage shed. There is even enough space for each home to have a nice yard. Both have a covered porch, one with a ramp. Newly remodeled with the appliances, flooring, some windows, and taring on the roof on both homes are all about 4 years old. Don't let this opportunity to own TWO investments or residences for yourself, pass you by!

For open house information, contact DIANA WHEAT, DIRT ROAD REALTY, LLC at 719-431-9770

51 Pike View Drive, Canon City, 81212 5 Beds 4 Baths | $749,990 | Single Family Residence | 3,304 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Don't miss out on the chance to own this extraordinary, 5 bed/4 bath home in Dawson Ranch, where every detail has been meticulously considered; from the shiplap throughout much of the main level to the custom lighting and finishes. Custom built in 2018, this home is both modern in its technological & mechanical systems, yet warm & inviting. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main floor; stunning great room, complete w. a striking gas fireplace, built-in window seat w/ shelves, & custom plantation shutters on center-hinged French doors leading to the outdoors. A roof-covered porch allows for your own unparalleled views of Pikes Peak & more. Extra-large windows throughout provide an abundance of natural light & gorgeous views from almost any point in the home. Quality & style abound in the kitchen: Wolf dual-fuel oven/range w/ pot filler faucet, farmhouse sink, quartz countertops, 10' wood-block island w/ vegetable sink, pantry w/ etched-glass doors & sensor lighting. The primary bathroom has a soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower, spectacular honeycomb tile floor w/ florets, & a rolling mirror that's must-see. The fully finished, walk-out basement is a marvel in and of itself, w/ a full kitchen, a wired gaming corner, its own primary bedroom w/ a full bath & walk-in closet, separate hot water heater, its own laundry room & more. The list of upgrades goes on and on and a full list will be provided at the home. Come experience in-person this remarkable custom home today!

For open house information, contact KRISTI MEYER, COMING HOME REALTY at 719-792-1111