On the hunt for a home in Big Bear Lake? These houses are on the market

(Big Bear Lake, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Big Bear Lake. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1018 Anita Avenue, Big Bear, 92314 2 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This is a charming two bedroom, two bath in the popular "Peter Pan" neighborhood. The home includes a living room with a large, stone fireplace, laminate wood floors, a spacious dining room adjacent to a kitchen with ample counter space and storage. Just off the dining room is an outside patio area, perfect for BBQ's or eating outdoors. Down the hallway is the master bedroom with an attached bathroom, a spacious guest bedroom and guest bath. Further down the hallway is access to an oversized two car garage. The insulated garage includes a workbench, laundry area and huge, locked storage closet. Outside is a small backyard for pets, playground or a garden. A large concrete pad allows for ample parking. The home is located on an easy-care landscaped lot, on a quiet street on the North Shore. This home is perfect for living year-round, a second home "get-a-way", or a part-time or full-time rental. It's location is close to downtown but away from the traffic!

For open house information, contact Gerri Burger, Coldwell Banker Kivett-Teeters at 951-658-2149

33236 Lakeside Drive, Green Valley Lake, 92341 4 Beds 4 Baths | $627,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,332 Square Feet | Built in 1947

What a Great opportunity to acquire this Triplex multi-family property that is located in the mountain community of Green Valley Lake which is referred to as The Hidden Gem of the San Bernardino mountains. With views of the Old GVL Ski Hill, forest, mountains & is across the street from the playground, Beach, Village, Lake and Marina. There are three units that are all rented. The upper unit is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, fireplace, living room w/fireplace, dinning area, laundry room and a nice deck where you can sit and enjoy your coffee in the morning and your favorite beverage in the evening. The lower unit is a studio with a bathroom, galley kitchen, patio and the 3rd unit has a bedroom, 3/4 bath, cozy kitchen, Living room & their own patio. Level entry to the two bottoms units and level parking. Come up and enjoy this peaceful mountain community has hosts the four seasons. Property is Turn key, fully occupied and positive cash flow.

For open house information, contact Anna Cooper Green Valley Lake Real Estate

33655 Green Valley Lake Road, Green Valley Lake, 92341 9 Beds 9 Baths | $1,299,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,818 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Tucked away in the San Bernardino Mountains is this Unique Two story 9 Bedroom 9 Bath Cabin that sits in the cozy town of Green Valley Lake & is referred to as The Lodge w/views of the Mountains & Forest. Large living room that has a cozy fireplace, kitchens, huge game room & the En-suite bedroom has a fireplace, sitting area, bathroom w/jetted tub. Most bedrooms are suites & roomy. There is also a Caretakers studio w/kitchenette, full bath & plenty of room to roam around. The wrap-around deck is very large where you can enjoy your own picnic or just sit with your favorite beverage & book & take in the summer sun. There is something to do for everyone in GVL such as swimming, fishing, biking, nature walks & Ski resorts near by. This is the perfect spot for the city dweller that wishes to escape the hustle & bustle & congestion of the city. Experience the serenity, calm and beauty of nature that our mountains provide. Short stroll to the Lake. There is so much to see at The Lodge

For open house information, contact Anna Cooper Green Valley Lake Real Estate

372 Zaca Court, Big Bear City, 92314 4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,888 | Single Family Residence | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Capture the amazing opportunity of living in a quiet cul-de-sac location in Big Bear City. This house is a four-bedroom and two full bathroom home with a separate laundry room. There are two bedrooms on the lower level with a separate living space and a bonus room that could be used for your office or weight lifting room. On a 10,000 sq ft level lot with green grass this house has lots of space for parking an RV or boat. Come enjoy a BBQ underneath the covered patio and the sound of tranquility with running water from the Koi pond. The two-car garage with a built-in workshop makes plenty of storage space for your holiday decorations or projects. Don't allow this one to slip away and see it today!

For open house information, contact Bradford King, EXP Realty at 888-584-9427