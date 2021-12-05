Take a look at these homes on the Christmas Valley market now

(Christmas Valley, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Christmas Valley than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

87149 Cypress Ln, Christmas Valley, 97641 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1979

home is located in the center of town with all the amenities close by. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath singlewide manufactured home. Included is the lot next door with a cement stab for a total of .66 acre lot to enjoy of stay in the present home while you biuld your new home on this separate lot. Added to the present home is a 12' x12' insulated storage room right off the kitchen. Septic was replaced in about 5 years ago. Enjoy the beautiful desert sunsets and star lite nights. Located on the Oregon Outback with lots of fun activities like ATV on the living sand dunes or a round of golf. Something for everyone.

For open house information, contact Cheryl Morgan, Morgan & Associates Realty at 541-536-5992

85308 Christmas Valley Highway, Christmas Valley, 97641 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Updated Spacious and roomy 3 bedroom,2 bath Manufactured Home on almost an acre lot. Located on a paved road for easy access. Updated in 2016 with new laminated flooring & carpet, new cabinets in the kitchen,dining rm and bathrooms, bathroom updated with new vanity and fixtures, new vinyl windows and a new furance, new siding and metal roof. Newer split air Fujitus for AC. Septic installed. enty of room to build your garage or shop.miss out on this very affordable family home. Enjoy all the Oregon outback has to offer and get away from the hustle bustle of City life. Enjoy this farming community with the great activities like ATV on the living sanddunes. Motorcross track a short distance away. Go into town and play golf or have a picnic inthe park. Enjoy the beautiful sunsets and star lite nights.

For open house information, contact Cheryl A Morgan, Morgan & Associates Realty at 541-536-5992

53415 Old Lake Rd, Christmas Valley, 97641 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This little 3 bed, 2 bath home on 1.83 acres is just large enough to have a few critters. Property backs up to BLM to the South. Nice view of Table Rock. Property also has a tower for local internet service. Will have to negotiate with internet provider to continue with tower. Call broker for details about tower.

For open house information, contact Shara Shumway, Oregon Country Realty Inc at 541-576-2772

