Take a look at these homes on the Dover Foxcroft market now

(Dover Foxcroft, ME) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dover Foxcroft than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

19 Herring Tract Road, Willimantic, 04443 3 Beds 1 Bath | $126,300 | Single Family Residence | 987 Square Feet | Built in None

Great camp or home with metal roof, vinyl siding, and storage buildings all in good shape. The kitchen has been remodeled and new doors installed. The inside still needs some finishing touches but a lot has already been done. The house sits 4.5AC and has 500+/-Ft on Davis Brook. This is a great place for a getaway camp and only minutes from Moosehead Lake and Greenville.

For open house information, contact Scott Harding, NextHome Experience at 207-695-2289

965 Greeleys Landing Road, Dover Foxcroft, 04426 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,570 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Custom built Cape style home constructed to withstand all four seasons of Maines climate. Sited away from the road for privacy. Three bedrooms with En suite Master bedroom. Separate guest bath. A loft for that extra guest.Open concept Living-Dining-Kitchen. Custom cabinetry with a wrap around bar for ample work space. Two by six construction, well insulated and economical to heat.Attached garage is insulated with entry to living area.Basement has a wood stove for comfort when used as a game room. The county seat of Piscataquis county, Dover-Foxcroft is 5 min. away. Superior schools led by Foxcroft Academy with it's new Ice Arena. Northern light Mayo Hospital, two well stocked Supermarkets and Hardware stores restaurants and Center Theater provide entertainment for all ages. Within walking distance to the Marina and boat launch on Sebec Lake.Peaks Kenny State Park nearby and a short drive to Monsson and the Appalachian trail and on to Greenville and Moosehead Lake.Direct access to reactional trails.Excellent hunting and fishing area.Don't miss this one, call now.

For open house information, contact Grover Kilpatrick, Bangor at 207-942-6711

278 Shore Road S, Dover Foxcroft, 04426 4 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,533 Square Feet | Built in 1970

YOUR WATERFRONT OASIS AWAITS YOU!!!! Yearround living on Sebec Lake in this ABSOLUTELY STUNNING and COMPLETELY REMODELED home is everything you have been looking for. Don't take our word for it though or these SHOWSTOPPING PICTURES, but schedule a time for yourself to come out and take in all that this camp has to offer. From the top to bottom renovation to the breathtaking views this camp will leave you wanting to book your next vacation and never leave. Located on one of the areas most desired bodies of water. Come view this home today before it is gone! Investors take note that this home comes with an extensive Rental History ready for you to take over on Day 1, or use it for yourself as the choice is yours.

For open house information, contact The Bush Group, NextHome Experience at 207-573-7400