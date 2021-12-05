Top homes for sale in Perryton

(Perryton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Perryton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

102 Loyola, Perryton, 79070 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,026 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Updated home priced to sell! Spacious kitchen/dining combination with updated tile countertops and backsplash. Bathrooms have also been updated! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout home. New ceiling fans!Updated water heater, central heat and window air conditioning. Large, fenced backyard! Amazing sunsets from the front porch!This home is very clean and ready for new owners!

1021 Eton St, Perryton, 79070 2 Beds 1 Bath | $86,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This starter home has several great updates and sits on a large, corner lot! New, large windows let a ton of natural light in the house. The large living room has refinished hardwood floors. Huge backyard for entertaining!

1513 Baylor, Perryton, 79070 3 Beds 2 Baths | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautifully updated with new carpet and updated appliances. Refrigerator and stove stays. Large lot with mature trees and large covered carport in rear.

14650 County Road 20, Perryton, 79070 3 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,767 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This country ranch style home sits 5 miles from Perryton and is paved all the way to the house! The beautiful kitchen comes loaded with stainless appliances, recessed lighting and a large island. Kitchen has an attached breakfast nook and features a separate formal dining area. Large utility room with additional sink and bonus cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms with large windows! Master bathroom has a soaker tub, stand alone shower and double vanities. This home has been completely updated. New windows! Built in shelving and lots of custom touches throughout home.Split backyard showcases 2 fenced and totally landscaped spaces with sprinkler system! Mature trees throughout property. A durable metal roof, an underground storm shelter, and a 25' X 35' shop!

