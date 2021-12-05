ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, AL

On the hunt for a home in Jackson? These houses are on the market

Jackson News Flash
 5 days ago

(Jackson, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jackson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192ftU_0dEhhABG00

806 Commerce Street, Jackson, 36545

3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,717 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Walk into this home and you will think it is brand new. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors. All walls have been freshly painted. Enter the family room with fireplace, walk thru dining and into the kitchen, large enough for breakfast nook. Big utility room with new hot water heater and new washer and dryer hook-ups. Two bedrooms downstairs and one full bathroom and one 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs has one bedroom , full bathroom and a large room that was originally used as a music room, perfect for that or play room for kids or whatever you would need it for. Level lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ryPTW_0dEhhABG00

223 South Jackson Street, Grove Hill, 36451

3 Beds 4 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautiful home is centered in the quaint town of Grove Hill. It is a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home. There is a sunroom that opens up to a fabulous outdoor seating area with a fireplace. The attached outbuilding is custom built featuring barn doors. Downstairs has a workshop, and upstairs is extra storage. The home also features a fireplace, hardwood floors, very spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, a formal dining room, a breakfast nook located in the kitchen, a spacious laundry room, and so much more. The master bathroom has a walk-in shower, a custom tile tub, his and hers sinks, and a HUGE master closet. Don't miss out on this treasure of a home!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgXy5_0dEhhABG00

149 Cement Plant Road, St. Stephens, 36569

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This property is located in St. Stephens and sits on 6 acres with 1152 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and just minutes from St. Stephens park. This property would be a fantastic hunting camp for out-of-towners that are looking to be closer to hunting camps or land leases. This is a STEAL of a price and will not be available long!

Jackson News Flash

