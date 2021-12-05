Check out these Aspen homes on the market

(Aspen, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Aspen. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

415 E Dean Street Unit 29 Wks 51/52, Aspen, 81611 3 Beds 4 Baths | $750,000 | Timeshare | 2,321 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Enjoy Aspen's prime holiday weeks (Christmas/New Years) every year with fixed weeks 51/52 plus an approx. 20 days of float time. Unit 29 is often referred to as the best unit in the building. Enjoy beautiful views overlooking town to Red Mountain. The spacious condo (2,321 sq.ft.) is located on the 3rd floor. Host a large group of friends and family with bedding for 8+ (see floor plan/bedding under documents tab)! Hyatt Grand Aspen offers outstanding service and amenities. Walk to restaurants, shopping, gondola and everything Aspen has to offer. 2021 dates: Sat, December 18th to Sat, January 8th (3 weeks!). 2022 dates: Sat, December 24th to Sat, January 7th.

389 Pine Crest Drive, Snowmass Village, 81615 5 Beds 6 Baths | $12,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,419 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Absolutely perfect! Pines lot 46 is set on a private parcel in the heart of The Pines with Snowmass Mountain views, direct ski-in/ski-out access, and endless hiking from the home. Designer Robert Trown captured the ambiance of a modern day mountain lodge with exceptional quality & design in this 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath retreat. Exterior sunken hot tub, picture perfect waterfall, impeccable landscaping, 2 car garage, elevator, and air conditioning complete the home.

415 E Dean Unit 20, Week 32, Aspen, 81611 2 Beds 3 Baths | $119,000 | Timeshare | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Spacious second floor condominium overlooking pool. One of the largest two bedroom units in the building. Hyatt Grand Aspen offers outstanding service and amenities. Walk to restaurants, shopping, gondola and everything Aspen has to offer. Enjoy summer week 32 every year together with approximately 10 float days per year. 2021 dates: Sun, August 8th to Sun, August 15th. 2022 dates: Sun, August 14th to Sun, August 21st.

425 Wood Run Road, Snowmass Village, 81615 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,595,000 | Condominium | 1,139 Square Feet | Built in 1983

One of the most exceptional ski-in/out locations in all of Snowmass Village, you can literally ski to/from your back door of this condo with no effort.--- one of only a few units in this complex with direct ski in/out access. Located on two levels, this 2 bedroom (plus bonus sleeping area), 2 1/2 bath feels like a townhouse and offers views over the Snowmass ski slopes. Woodrun Place offers private shuttle service, heated pool and hot tub, spa, front desk, bellman service and onsite management. This condominium comes with a private underground parking space and has great rental potential.

