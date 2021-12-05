ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

House hunt Yreka: See what’s on the market now

Yreka Times
Yreka Times
 5 days ago

(Yreka, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Yreka than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOQBX_0dEhh5qs00

4025 Pineview Dr, Yreka, 96097

3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in None

Country Living close to town. This 1700 Sqft home with 3bd, 2ba has been well kept. It has that open but cozy feeling. Nice kitchen lg dining area comfortable Living rm with fireplace. Plenty of storage for your yard tools & a hobby shop. Great property for raising kids and animals. Make a appointment today.

For open house information, contact Chuck Knight, Heritage Properties at 530-842-9300

Copyright © 2021 Siskiyou Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARCA-20211594)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkoMo_0dEhh5qs00

2300 Greenhorn Rd, Yreka, 96097

2 Beds 1 Bath | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,126 Square Feet | Built in None

On the market for the FIRST TIME, EVER! Originally, purchased from the railroad in the late 1800's, this property has been in the same family for generations. Now improved with 2 homes, spring fed water, fenced garden area with mature apple, pear, vines & perennials with pasture areas that once grazed cattle. The lower home has recently been updated with granite kitchen, custom cabinets and tile backsplash & flooring. Enjoy wood heat or central Heat/ac with a vintage wood cooking stove that is charming & functional! The possibilities are endless & just minutes from Yreka city limits & Greenhorn park recreation. Country life with wild turkeys, quail, deer & a seasonal creek await at this rare find! NOTE: The accuracy of the information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed, is subject to change and should be independently verified.

For open house information, contact Julie Lemos, Minton Hometown Properties at 530-842-1996

Copyright © 2021 Siskiyou Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARCA-20210630)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTNwd_0dEhh5qs00

1007 Yama, Yreka, 96097

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautiful home sits on a large corner lot at the top of a quiet, low traffic cul-de-sac just a short walk up from the park. The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two large living spaces. Storage is aplenty throughout the home including a bay window storage bench seat. The Owner’s Suite features an ensuite bath with a beautiful tile shower. The kitchen is spacious and opens to a separate dining area. A wood stove insert keeps the home warm throughout the winter with the option of supplemental monitor heat. The possibilities are endless in the already charming backyard with covered patio, mature fruit trees (apple, pear, cherry), gazebo, and small workshop/storage room. All of the yards are equipped with sprinkler systems and perennials adorn the flower beds every spring. Call to schedule a tour today!

For open house information, contact Stace Jankowski, Minton Hometown Properties at 530-842-1996

Copyright © 2021 Siskiyou Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARCA-20211606)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQik8_0dEhh5qs00

402 Greenhorn, Yreka, 96097

5 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful opportunity to live in the main home and rent out the duplex. Main home has a fenced yard with a chicken coup and view of Greenhorn pond that is just across the street. Home has under gone some renovations to include new flooring, paint inside and out, new windows and recently hooked into city sewer system. Duplex units are one bedroom one bath with garages underneath the building. tenants are happy and keep their units spotless and are hoping to stay.

For open house information, contact Lesley Jones, CENTURY 21 ADVANTAGE at 530-926-2100

Copyright © 2021 Siskiyou Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARCA-20211407)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Sprinkler#Open House#Country Living#Storage Room#Sqft#Heritage Properties
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yreka Times

Yreka Times

Yreka, CA
53
Followers
289
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yreka Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy