House hunt Yreka: See what’s on the market now

(Yreka, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Yreka than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4025 Pineview Dr, Yreka, 96097 3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in None

Country Living close to town. This 1700 Sqft home with 3bd, 2ba has been well kept. It has that open but cozy feeling. Nice kitchen lg dining area comfortable Living rm with fireplace. Plenty of storage for your yard tools & a hobby shop. Great property for raising kids and animals. Make a appointment today.

2300 Greenhorn Rd, Yreka, 96097 2 Beds 1 Bath | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,126 Square Feet | Built in None

On the market for the FIRST TIME, EVER! Originally, purchased from the railroad in the late 1800's, this property has been in the same family for generations. Now improved with 2 homes, spring fed water, fenced garden area with mature apple, pear, vines & perennials with pasture areas that once grazed cattle. The lower home has recently been updated with granite kitchen, custom cabinets and tile backsplash & flooring. Enjoy wood heat or central Heat/ac with a vintage wood cooking stove that is charming & functional! The possibilities are endless & just minutes from Yreka city limits & Greenhorn park recreation. Country life with wild turkeys, quail, deer & a seasonal creek await at this rare find! NOTE: The accuracy of the information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed, is subject to change and should be independently verified.

1007 Yama, Yreka, 96097 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautiful home sits on a large corner lot at the top of a quiet, low traffic cul-de-sac just a short walk up from the park. The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two large living spaces. Storage is aplenty throughout the home including a bay window storage bench seat. The Owner’s Suite features an ensuite bath with a beautiful tile shower. The kitchen is spacious and opens to a separate dining area. A wood stove insert keeps the home warm throughout the winter with the option of supplemental monitor heat. The possibilities are endless in the already charming backyard with covered patio, mature fruit trees (apple, pear, cherry), gazebo, and small workshop/storage room. All of the yards are equipped with sprinkler systems and perennials adorn the flower beds every spring. Call to schedule a tour today!

402 Greenhorn, Yreka, 96097 5 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful opportunity to live in the main home and rent out the duplex. Main home has a fenced yard with a chicken coup and view of Greenhorn pond that is just across the street. Home has under gone some renovations to include new flooring, paint inside and out, new windows and recently hooked into city sewer system. Duplex units are one bedroom one bath with garages underneath the building. tenants are happy and keep their units spotless and are hoping to stay.

