Berlin-curious? These homes are on the market

(Berlin, NH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Berlin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3 Grandview Drive, Berlin, 03570 2 Beds 3 Baths | $395,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Call to schedule your appointment today before it is too late. Must see this home is just beautiful. Meticulously maintained. Turn key, spotless, come enjoy and make this beautiful home yours. These mountain views are out of the world. God's definitely had his hand in this one.

For open house information, contact Debi Davis, RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty LLC at 603-752-0003

40 Jasper Street, Berlin, 03570 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,441 Square Feet | Built in 1915

A lovely home in the Great North Woods of NH. A Classic New England home, with bathrooms, formal dining-room, cozy living-room, hardwood floors, large kitchen & plenty of space to enjoy the co. of family & friends. This home offers the opportunity to sleep in comfort & live peacefully, surrounded by mountains, rivers & fresh air. Nearby snowmobile trails and leave home on your ATV. An addition to the lovely main house, there is a recently built, attached "in-law" apt with its own private entrance, a full bath, a bedroom, kitchen & living area. This could be used as an added rental income, Air-B&B, a college student or as a place to keep family close. The sky is the limit with this desirable property for anyone looking for a home. Walking distance from the downtown, and schools. *Walking distance from the historic Mt Jasper if a short daytime hike is your cup of tea, imagine the majestic Presidential Range, The Androscoggin River, the White Mountain. National Forest in your backyard! Just think of the possibilities! So, take the leap, sign the papers, get the keys & move right in, let the fun begin!

For open house information, contact Debi Davis, RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty LLC at 603-752-0003

49 Spring Road, Milan, 03588 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,804 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch-style home with large eat-in kitchen, 2 decks, 2 car garage, and a finished basement. This property sits on 1.38 acres and has a private flat backyard. Boiler and hot water heater installed in 2017. Property also comes with built-in automatic generator in place. Elevator in the garage goes down to the basement.

For open house information, contact Cassie Martin, RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty LLC at 603-752-0003

29 Hawkins Road, Dummer, 03588 3 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Classic New Englander located deep in the heart of the Great North Woods. Situated on 60 acres of land, this property has all the land necessary to be returned to the days when it was home to cattle and horses. Though mostly wooded now, some remnants of the fields remain and can be returned to the pristine fields that dotted this country mountain side. The home has a newer large 32x28 garage with a loft. A wood shed workshop and chicken coop lead the way from the garage to main house. Inside the home the main floor serves as the heart of the home with an eat in kitchen, family room with a woodstove, a large bathroom featuring an oversized shower, a dedicated laundry room and either a primary bedroom or use the room for a home office or craft room. The main floor is completed with two three season porch's, one over looking the mountains in the distance while the rear porch leads to a large backyard. This home also has a mobile home on site for additional living space setup on it's own private well and septic. This property has direct ATV access. 3D tour available as well. If country living is calling you, the only question now is, are you going to answer?

For open house information, contact Nicholas DeMers, Caron s Gateway Real Estate at 603-636-2626