Check out these homes for sale in East Grand Forks now

(East Grand Forks, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in East Grand Forks than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1621 N 4Th Street, Grand Forks, 58203 3 Beds 3 Baths | $253,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,190 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Enjoy this 3 bed, 3 bath split level home on a corner lot in the Riverside neighborhood. This home has many great features to include newer paint throughout and flooring in the kitchen, large bedrooms with lots of closet space, a beautiful master suite with a full bath and a jacuzzi tub ,a large kitchen with newer appliances, a large deck off the dining room and an oversized, heated double garage. This home has lots of natural light coming in through the new windows, new trim throughout and new shingles on the garage. Schedule your showing TODAY!!

For open house information, contact Jonathon Vonesh, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000

1806 N 4Th St, Grand Forks, 58203 4 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,174 Square Feet | Built in 1946

READY to call HOME! This 4 bed 2 bath house in the Riverside Park neighborhood is ready for YOU! Some great features include metal siding, updated windows, 2 stall garage with extra parking pad in the back and a spacious yard. New carpet in the basement in the large rec room with gas fireplace. Schedule your appointment TODAY!

For open house information, contact Jonathon Vonesh, Keller Williams - Fargo-Moorhead at 701-356-5000

1314 8Th Avenue, Grand Forks, 58203 2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,161 Square Feet | Built in 1899

2 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms and LOTS of potential in the basement. This home also features a spacious kitchen, metal siding, many newer windows and an large double garage heated and finished. The garage also has a half bath, storage room and office area. This property also includes the empty lot E of the home, which gives potential for a large fenced yard or development of another dwelling.

For open house information, contact Jonathon Vonesh, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000