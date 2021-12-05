Take a look at these homes on the Folkston market now

(Folkston, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Folkston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3033 Third Street, Folkston, 31537 4 Beds 4 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,534 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Nestled under a canopy of lovely trees awaits an estate you don't want to miss! This 4bd/2.5ba custom built home on almost 2 acres features gorgeous heart pine flooring, flat ceilings with beautiful crown molding, plantation shutters throughout, formal living & dining, spacious eat-in kitchen with Corian countertops, breakfast bar, pantry, stainless appliances & counter depth refrigerator. The large enclosed back porch is accessible from the kitchen and master suite that leads to a huge fenced back yard. What sets this property a part is the 940sf building that has potential for an in-law suite, man cave, home based business & more. This building is already wired & plumbed for a kitchen and has a 3pc bath installed. Upstairs is additional walk in storage that's accessible from the outside.

For open house information, contact Kay Power, Keller Williams Realty Golden Isles at 912-434-6477

232 Wiregrass Road, Folkston, 31537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Cute brick home in Folkston! Spacious lot located at the end of the culdesac! Brand new LVP floors throughout most of home! Brick fireplace in sunken Living Room, Separate dining room, indoor laundry room, and so much more! Enjoy peaceful nights in the enclosed sunroom off the living room! Roof less than 10 years old! Vaulted ceilings in front bedrooms. Natural light throughout the home! 30 minutes to Kings Bay, close to Jacksonville, Waycross, and Camden County! Call to schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Becky Vail, Coldwell Banker Access Realty at 912-882-5450

866 Third Street, Folkston, 31537 3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,477 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Welcome Home to this gorgeous property with tons of updates located on over an acre!! Features include updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, indoor laundry inside mudroom with backyard access, open living area with tons of space for large gatherings, and a bedroom/bonus room with wet bar. The two sheds in the backyard have electricity and covered parking. Property is fenced in and located on a corner lot. Schedule your showing today!!!

For open house information, contact Brandi Burton, Military Realty of Kingsbay at 912-882-4226

3160 Prospect Road, Folkston, 31537 4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1935

If you are looking to escape the hustle & bustle...look no further. This 4bd/2ba renovated farmhouse still exemplifies the original charm & character that cannot be built today. Inside you'll find floor to ceiling tongue & groove pine, spacious bedrooms, ample closet space and a great entertaining flow. Kitchen features new countertops, fixtures, stainless appliances and plenty of space for eat in area. Huge mudroom/laundry room when entering from carport. Large barn & additional outbuildings included. With over 50 acres there is space to plant that garden, install a pool or bring your animals....you can live unrestricted here! Property is located a short distance from Folkston's center and within an hour of all major surrounding cities. There is peace and tranquility that can only be found in the country. Enjoy the privacy that this property provides.

For open house information, contact Kay Power, Keller Williams Realty Golden Isles at 912-434-6477