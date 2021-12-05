Take a look at these homes for sale in Nashville

(Nashville, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Nashville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5 Caddis Court, Murfreesboro, 71958 2 Beds 1 Bath | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 2013

RETREAT ON THE LITTLE MISSOURI RIVER! Currently a nightly rental This 2 bed 1 bath home sits in Murfreesboro and overlooks the Little Missouri River. Connecting to a concrete walkway & concrete benches provided by Arkansas Game & Fish right along side the river. Home features vaulted wood ceilings, large open living & kitchen area, outside storage area, & more! Close distance to Hinds Bluff, Murfreesboro Diamond Mine, Albert Pike Rec area, and only 2.5 miles to Swaha! A great investment or retreat property!

For open house information, contact Heather Vaughn, Caddo River Realty, Inc. at 870-356-2446

165 Pounds Road, Murfreesboro, 71958 2 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2012

TRANQUIL RETREAT AWAITS ON THE LITTLE MISSOURI RIVER! This secluded homestead hosts a 2 bed, 1.5 bath 2 story log cabin & a detached 12X24 mother in law unit with private bathroom. On 5 +/- acres with 420 ft of Little Missouri River frontage this property features plenty of space to encourage outdoor living with an outdoor kitchen, wet weather creek, lots of deck space, a walkway down to the river and deck right on the water! This property would make a great off the grid retreat! A MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Heather Vaughn, Caddo River Realty, Inc. at 870-356-2446

368 Lake Village, Murfreesboro, 71958 5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,530 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Everything you've always dreamed of and much more! This gorgeous 5 bedroom 4.5 bath Lake Greeson home is perched atop the ridge overlooking the lake. You'll have a birds eye view of the sunset over the water from the 2nd story balcony windows. Entertaining is a breeze with an open floor plan inside or grill up a summer feast outside in your very own outdoor patio kitchen. At the end of day you'll want to retreat to the private patio and settle in under the stars. What are you waiting for? Welcome home!!

For open house information, contact Shelly Mcdonald, Hot Springs 1st Choice Realty at 501-525-1600

921 W Grumbles Street, Nashville, 71852 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,027 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Brick home in town, offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths w/over 2,000 sq ft. Living room, kitchen w/all appliances to convey, den w/gas insert fireplace and dining area, utility room has sink an extra storage w/access to backyard, oversized covered patio, spacious fully fenced back yard, large detached shop building and double carport. Home has all new windows w/transferrable warranty, fresh paint in kitchen and den, roof replaced in 2015. Located near the city park and kids can walk to school. Move in Ready

For open house information, contact Kristin Stavely, Stavely and Associates Real Estate at 870-845-1188