Big Bear Lake-curious? These homes are on the market

(Big Bear Lake, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Big Bear Lake will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1616 Cactus Drive, Big Bear City, 92314 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,495 Square Feet | Built in 1985

PRIVACY, SECLUSION & BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF THE VALLEY ARE YOURS IN THIS CUSTOM-BUILT BALDWIN LAKE HOME ON OVER 1/2 ACRE OF TREED PROPERTY.... The lot next door, 25,000 sq.ft., is available for sale to the buyer, totaling over an acre of land. Updated kitchen space w/ granite counters, tile floors & stainless steel appliances. Adjacent dining area with bar seating and access to the rear deck. Cozy, sunken living area with a brick fireplace + wood burning stove & window seat. Lower level has a guest bedroom, bath, and large 3-car garage with work bench, storage selves and laundry. Huge primary bedroom with brick fireplace, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, ensuite bath with big soaking tub, and a large deck with gorgeous views. 2 other guest bedrooms and bath, plus an office space are located on the upper level. 2 forced air heaters. 300 gal propane tank. In ground water well with 7000 gallon holding tank and a whole house water filtration system. Come enjoy the setting!

530 Yukon Drive, Green Valley Lake, 92341 1 Bed 2 Baths | $269,500 | Single Family Residence | 667 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Accepting back up offers. Easy Access, All one level cabin that has three lots. Plenty of room to park three cars plus or room to expand. Many upgrades throughout. Tankless Water heater, Laundry area. One bedroom with private bathroom. Extra bathroom for quests plus a bonus room/office. Nice spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops . Custom breakfast bar. Beautiful fireplace for those cold winter nights. Covered front porch/Patio with fenced yard. Close to town, lake and marina for boating, fishing and swimming. Close to hiking trails to enjoy nature at it`s finest. Great full time cabin or a perfect getaway place to just come and relax on those hot summer days. Three large storages sheds.

821 E Lane, Big Bear, 92314 4 Beds 2 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful brand new single story construction in Erwin Lake ~ This 4 bedroom ranch style home has a nice open floor plan and is light and bright inside ~ Nice sized kitchen, granite slab counter tops, custom knotty alder cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large center island and pantry ~ Vinyl waterproof flooring in all the traffic areas, carpet in the bedrooms ~ Master suite with walk-in closet and slider to back deck ~ Custom tiled showers and double vanities in both bathrooms ~ Gas fireplace in living room ~ Separate laundry room ~ Solid knotty alder interior doors ~ Dual pane windows ~ Fire sprinklers ~ Rain gutters ~ Tankless water heater ~ LED lighting ~ Covered front porch with composite decking on front and back decks ~ Flat/level concrete driveway allows for easy access to parking cars in the 2 car attached garage ~ Boat or RV parking on side of house ~ Don't miss out on this beautiful home!

33481 Weeping Willow Drive, Green Valley Lake, 92341 2 Beds 1 Bath | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 680 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Cute and Cozy mountain cabin located in the beautiful community of Green Valley Lake! Nice level parking with just a few steps to the front door! The wrap around deck is partially covered making it great for all weather BBQs. First level has master bedroom and bath with living room, open beam ceiling and beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace. The loft is bright and airy and is used as second bedroom. The back yard has a nice storage shed and is fenced for Fido! W&D is located on the deck just outside the back door in an enclosed space! This one could be your mountain getaway!!!!

