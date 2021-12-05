Atoka-curious? These homes are on the market

(Atoka, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Atoka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

674 Ethan Allen Drive, Atoka, 74525 4 Beds 1 Bath | $228,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,625 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Take a Look at this Stunning Home. It is completely remodeled leaving every single detail perfect for your family! This home has some breathtaking features including a gorgeous pine wood accent wall, granite and a beautiful tile selection in the bathroom. It comes on a spacious lot that includes your very own storage building/She Shed for all of your toys and crafts. It is located in the Heart of Atoka, close enough to Atoka school that your kiddos can walk to school. Come see this home before it is SOLD!

235 S Forrest Hill, Atoka, 74525 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This 1716 sq. foot home on 2 acres is a balance of solitude and quick highway access. The property has storage facilities for small farming equipment, a structure for livestock, and is surrounded by timber and barbed wire fence. Interior is a well kept 3/2 with natural stone shower, custom cabinetry, rich wood trim, large living space, and spacious main bedroom. Outside features a carport, and front and back porches made for rocking chairs, lemonades, and sunsets.

608 S Byrd Street, Coalgate, 74538 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1920

3 Bedroom, 2 bath, with living and den. 1 of the bathrooms has been remolded. Storage and covered carport large enough for 2 vehicles. Located on a corner lot close to Coalgate public schools.

17307 County Road 3720, Coalgate, 74538 4 Beds 1 Bath | $104,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Quiet country living on one acre! This lovely home, originally a three bed one bath, now has a finished garage for and extra bedroom or office. Home has a warm inviting atmosphere and a lovely rear covered porch! Central heat and air with an additional propane heat source will keep you warm all winter long. There is a carport to keep your vehicles covered, a steel, unfinished RV/camper space with lots of opportunities and a small storage shed on the property.

