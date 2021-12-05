ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atoka, OK

Atoka-curious? These homes are on the market

Atoka Updates
Atoka Updates
 5 days ago

(Atoka, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Atoka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNqKw_0dEhgArN00

674 Ethan Allen Drive, Atoka, 74525

4 Beds 1 Bath | $228,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,625 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Take a Look at this Stunning Home. It is completely remodeled leaving every single detail perfect for your family! This home has some breathtaking features including a gorgeous pine wood accent wall, granite and a beautiful tile selection in the bathroom. It comes on a spacious lot that includes your very own storage building/She Shed for all of your toys and crafts. It is located in the Heart of Atoka, close enough to Atoka school that your kiddos can walk to school. Come see this home before it is SOLD!

For open house information, contact Tracy Powell, Bryan Appraisal & Realty at 580-924-7220

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ct1WS_0dEhgArN00

235 S Forrest Hill, Atoka, 74525

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This 1716 sq. foot home on 2 acres is a balance of solitude and quick highway access. The property has storage facilities for small farming equipment, a structure for livestock, and is surrounded by timber and barbed wire fence. Interior is a well kept 3/2 with natural stone shower, custom cabinetry, rich wood trim, large living space, and spacious main bedroom. Outside features a carport, and front and back porches made for rocking chairs, lemonades, and sunsets.

For open house information, contact BJ Bellettini, 580 Realty LLC at 580-877-7653

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338Ncn_0dEhgArN00

608 S Byrd Street, Coalgate, 74538

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1920

3 Bedroom, 2 bath, with living and den. 1 of the bathrooms has been remolded. Storage and covered carport large enough for 2 vehicles. Located on a corner lot close to Coalgate public schools.

For open house information, contact Ron Manning, Bryan Appraisal & Realty at 580-924-7220

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKX9e_0dEhgArN00

17307 County Road 3720, Coalgate, 74538

4 Beds 1 Bath | $104,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Quiet country living on one acre! This lovely home, originally a three bed one bath, now has a finished garage for and extra bedroom or office. Home has a warm inviting atmosphere and a lovely rear covered porch! Central heat and air with an additional propane heat source will keep you warm all winter long. There is a carport to keep your vehicles covered, a steel, unfinished RV/camper space with lots of opportunities and a small storage shed on the property.

For open house information, contact Joe D. Massey Jr, 580 Realty LLC at 580-877-7653

Atoka Updates

Atoka Updates

Atoka, OK
57
Followers
275
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atoka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

