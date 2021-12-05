ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, NM

House hunt Socorro: See what’s on the market now

 5 days ago

(Socorro, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Socorro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aShsd_0dEhg5Wz00

313 Fisher Avenue, Socorro, 87801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in None

Two Bedroom, one bath near center of Socorro, NM with rental potential. MH will convey with property. Tenants in house and MH, 48 hour notice required for showings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xk7DU_0dEhg5Wz00

476 Frontage Road, Polvadera, 87828

6 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,960 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful sized property on 3.95 acres! Come take a look at all this home has to offer, including two master suites and 4 additional bedrooms. Spacious views and peaceful all around! There is room for animals and plenty of storage outside. Large living room and kitchen, formal dinning room and cozy sunroom towards the back. Call to schedule your showing today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZA6B_0dEhg5Wz00

504 Leroy Place, Socorro, 87801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 4 bedroom home located within walking distance to NM Tech and golf course. The home features a spacious kitchen w/breakfast nook, open to formal dining room that leads you into a 29'x 19' family room with the main feature is a gorgeous rock, wood-burning fireplace. Included in this HUGE family room is a built-in rock water feature to set the ambience needed for a relaxed atmosphere. The numerous windows in the family room allows all the natural lighting you want. Access to the beautiful backyard from the family room & dining room is so convenient for those special occasions. A built-in grill and countertop in backyard. Plenty of parking space for autos and toys is not a problem. ROOF REPLACED ON 9/12/2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Olpyd_0dEhg5Wz00

6 Johnson Road, Lemitar, 87823

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,492 Square Feet | Built in None

Storage, Storage, Storage!!! This is a wonderful old Adobe home that is your own oasis. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and TONS of storage. This property comes with 2 shops that are HUGE. One shop is 16 X 47 and the other one is 36 X 47. Perfect for all your hobbies. Property has 6 spots for covered parking and did we mention storage? The backyard is your own secret garden with a hidden seating area and beautiful landscaping. Call today to tour this beautiful property.

