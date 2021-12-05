Top homes for sale in Lexington

(Lexington, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lexington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

204 Tuscany Circle, Noble, 73068 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,451 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Click on 3D Virtual Tour! Ask about $0 Down PLUS closing cost assistance! Now is the time for you to invest in yourself in a NEW home within a growing community in the Noble School District. Residents of Twin Lakes enjoy a country feel but quick and easy access to town, OU campus, highway, shopping, and more! Dane Park is .5 miles away with splash pad, playground, walking trails, picnic area, and more! The Charlotte design offers a stunning split plan layout. This 3 bedroom plan has an oversized living area and dining room which is perfect for entertaining guests over the holidays, birthdays, or just relaxing after a long day of work. Let’s talk about just a few included features: 97% Tankless Water Heater, Fireguard45 (google it), Landscape Package, Freeze Proof Exterior Water Spigots...and more!

32599 Leo Road, Macomb, 74852 4 Beds 4 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Large Solitaire home on 40 acres. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, 2 living rooms, extra dining space/extra room space. Walls are heavily insulated and windows are energy efficient. Home is tied down and on concrete runners. The 40 acres is beautiful, has 2 stocked ponds, and is fenced. There is a partial sprinkler system included. The master is very big with a very big bathroom and 2 closets. The other 3 bedrooms are large and there is a large jack and jill bathroom in between 2 of the rooms. The home has 2 new American Standard A/C units. There is a new metal roof. The kitchen counter tops are solid stone surface. Home has a extra large laundry room area. Property also has a new, large underground storm shelter. This land is perfect for animals, agriculture, country living, anything. It is conveniently located near Shawnee and Tecumseh, but perfectly secluded to do whatever you wish.

36977 Ray Road, Wanette, 74878 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,745 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This is a perfect location for peace and quiet! Gorgeous home with 3 great sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The living room is very spacious and provides you with a great corner fireplace and lots of natural light throughout entire home. Granite counter tops and underlying sink in kitchen with a view of the open land. Large pantry in kitchen and open concept with immense space for a dining table. Large laundry room with a built in bench. Master has a considerable sized closet and large bathroom with whirlpool tub. This home sits on 2.85 acres and the carport/RV cover is included! Pipe cable fencing around property and a double gate. Set up for horses!! Not only is this location extremely quiet and relaxing, it provides you with plenty of space for all your pets and livestock and just 24 minutes from Purcell! Storm shelter located in the back yard. This is truly a wonderful home that's turn key and ready to provide many memories for its new owner!

34342 Highway 59B Highway, Macomb, 74852 4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2016

4 bed 2 bath home on 10 acres! Beautiful views off of paved roads. Property also features 2 living areas and an office space. 2 large shops, both with slab foundation and insulated. 1 building is equip with electric and water supply. Large greenhouse on the property as well. Buildings and greenhouse are surrounded by chain-link fencing. New roof in August 2021, newer aerobic system that has been recently serviced. Buyer/agent to verify all information.

